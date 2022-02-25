 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls state swimming: Southwest positions itself for great shot at team title; LSE's Woods shines again

Girls state swimming, 2.25

Lincoln Southwest's Lily Schroeder (front) and teammate Grace Lienemann swim in the girls 200-yard freestyle during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Lincoln Southwest positioned itself for a return to the top of girls swimming with a strong preliminary round at the state championships Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.

The Silver Hawks, who won four straight titles from 2016-19, advanced 25 entries to Saturday's finals — 13 in the championship races and 12 in the consolations.

Southwest didn't have any prelim leaders, but Bella Livingston is seeded second in the 100-yard freestyle and third in the 50 freestyle, senior Isabella Morales is second in the 100 butterfly and senior Lily Schroeder is second in the 500 freestyle.

Lincoln Southeast sophomore Natalya Woods left her mark Friday, finishing with the fastest times in the 200 freestyle (1 minutes, 51.86 seconds) and 500 freestyle (5:10.66). She's the defending state champion in both events.

Saturday's finals will begin at 11 a.m.

Check back later for photos and updates to this story

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

