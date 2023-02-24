A bid at history hinges on a Saturday morning swim at the Devaney Sports Center.

According to the potential history-maker, that is.

Natalya Woods is halfway to the eight gold medal club — population 1, Omaha Marian's Karen Criss, who achieved the feat in 2006.

At the state swimming championships, athletes are only permitted to participate in two individual races. Woods, a Lincoln Southeast junior, is currently 4-for-4 in gold-medal races.

While Woods can't officially get No. 8 until next season, the implication is clear. If Woods can get past Omaha Marian senior Josie Hood in the 200-yard freestyle Saturday, it's Woods' race next season, along with the 500 freestyle, which she dominates.

"It really comes down to the 200 free tomorrow," Woods said after Friday's prelims. "I really want eight. If I don’t get it, I don’t get it, but that is a goal of mine.

"It going to be a good race. Really close."

Hood edged Woods in the prelims for the top seed Saturday, finishing in 1:50.23 with Woods following at 1:51.05. Woods said she swam the prelim as fast as she could, but an extra notch of competitiveness kicks in on Saturdays, says her coach.

"She is a one-of-a-kind competitor," Knights coach Brett Ruoff said. "It’s one of the things that makes her unique is her competitive edge. She’ll get up for a race, and that’s where she thrives.”

Adding: "She's got a lot more for tomorrow."

It's the third installment of a Woods-Hood showdown in the 200 freestyle at state. Woods is 2-0 — she went 1:50.90 last season, with Hood following in 1:51.01. Turns out, these head-to-head battles have been happening for years.

And, yes, it's always been close.

"We’ve been swimming the 200 against each other since we were like 10 (years old)," Woods said. "It’s always so close, it’s never been a huge margin. ... I always swim my fastest next to her, and I think she'd say the same."

Spartans making most of youth

Lincoln East isn't going to win the girls title this season, but there's excitement for down the road.

Spartans co-head coach Uriah Reiners has a group mostly comprised of freshmen and sophomores. In fact, East only has three seniors at the meet.

"The bulk of our team actually comes from our sophomores and freshmen," Reiners said. "It speaks for the future. It means our best years are to come in 1 or 2 years, which are going to be solid."

So this week is about gaining experience on the grand stage, and picking up points when they're available. East's youth movement is anchored by sophomore Avari Wischhof, who popped a couple of impressive times Friday. Wischoff's :57.51 in the 100 backstroke is the third-best prelims time. She's also the third seed in the 100 freestyle (:52.72).

City shoutouts

* Lincoln Southwest senior Bella Livingston put herself in position for some Saturday hardware in the prelims. Livingston had the fourth-best time in the 50 freestyle (24.39).

* The Knights and Silver Hawks are neck-and-neck in the 400 relay. Southeast finished third in 3:36.75, and Southwest fourth in 3:37.54.

* Southwest sophomore Ashlyn Penas had a couple of nice swims — :59.23 in the 100 butterfly (fifth-place in prelims) and swam an impressive anchor leg in the 200 medley relay (:24.03).

Talkin' team race

It's shaping up to be either Omaha Marian or Omaha Westside. Marian has more finalists (15) than Westside (13), but the Warriors hold a sizeable advantage in consolation entries, 11-3.

Photos: 2023 state swimming prelims