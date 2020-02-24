Girls high school swimming leaders, 2/24

Girls swimming
STATE LEADERS
200 medley relay--1. Omaha Marian, 1:44.71; 2. Lincoln Pius X, 1:48.06; 3. Millard North, 1:48.13; 4. Norfolk, 1:48.43; 5. Papillion-La Vista/South, 1:49.86; 6. Lincoln Southwest, 1:50.14; 7. Omaha Westside, 1:52.23; 8. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:52.49; 9. Lincoln East, 1:52.80; 10. Omaha Central, 1:53.11.
200 freestyle--1. Mayo, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:54.33; 2. Cole, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:54.62; 3. Hood, Omaha Marian, 1:55.04; 4. Trojan, Omaha Marian, 1:56.32; 5. Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, 1:57.04; 6. Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, 1:57.24; 7. Randby, Omaha Marian, 1:57.74; 8. Kollmorgen, Lincoln East, 1:58.38; 9. Kathol, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:58.63.
200 IM--1. Cole, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 2:04.66; 2. Stonehocker, Lincoln Piux X, 2:07.11; 3. Hailu, Millard North, 2:07.53; 4. Hunt, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 2:07.75; 5. Dendinger, Papillion-LV/South, 2:09.57; 6. DeSordi, Omaha Westside, 2:09.97; 7. Theil, Lincoln Pius X, 2:10.43; 8. Morales, Lincoln Southwest, 2:12.05; 9. Walstad, Lincoln Southwest, 2:12.10; 10. Pantano, Omaha Marian, 2:12.54.
50 freestyle--1. Randby, Omaha Marian, :23.80; 2. Kuehne, Omaha Westside, :24.03; 3. Spomer, Omaha Central, :24.23; 4. Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, :24.35; 5. McLeay, Millard North, :24.43; 6. Dendinger, Papillion-LV/South, :24.46; 7. Altmaier, Lincoln East, :24.48; 8. Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :24.49; 9. Walz, Fremont, :24.50; 10. Van Seggern, Omaha Marian, :24.52.
Diving--1. Carter, Omaha Marian, 482.10; 2. Kwong, Omaha Duchesne, 449.50; 3. Woodward, Millard West, 444.20; 4. Caniglia, Omaha Burke, 421.80; 5. Hartley, Omaha Marian, 413.20; 6. Hertzler, Millard West, 371.65; 7. Dreher, Papillion-LV/South, 364.50; 8. Siahpush, Millard North, 363.80; 9. Schmit, Lincoln High, 362.20; 10. Long, Omaha Central, 361.45.
100 butterfly--1. Hailu, Millard North, :56.65; 2. Clark, Omaha Marian, :57.25; 3. Dendinger, Papillion-LV/South, :58.11; 4. Brusnahan, Omaha Marian, :58.27; 5. Walstad, Lincoln Southwest, :58.32; 6. Cole, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :58.38; 7. Hall, Millard West, :58.92; 8. Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, :59.16; 9. Walz, Fremont, :59.38; 10. Pantano, Omaha Marian, :59.59.
100 freestyle--1. Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, :52.26; 2. Mayo, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :52.28; 3. Kuehne, Omaha Westside, :53.09; 4. Harthoorn, Norfolk, :53.36; 5. Hailu, Millard North, :53.37; 6. Hood, Omaha Marian, :53.40; 7. Spomer, Omaha Central, :53.48; 8. McLeay, Millard North, :53.54; 9. Schinco, Omaha Marian, :53.58; 10. Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :53.73.
500 freestyle--1. Cole, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 5:06.05; 2. Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, 5:09.24; 3. Theil, Lincoln Pius X, 5:12.62; 4. Trojan, Omaha Marian, 5:12.97; 5. Morales, Lincoln Southwest, 5:13.92; 6. Kollmorgen, Lincoln East, 5:15.95; 7. Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, 5:16.56; 8. Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, 5:19.37; 9. Jesse, Fremont, 5:20.82; 10. Kathol,Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 5:20.88.
200 freestyle relay--1. Omaha Marian, 1:36.61; 2. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:38.16; 3. Lincoln Southwest, 1:38.42; 4. Papillion-La Vista/South, 1:38.51; 5. Omaha Central, 1:39.49; 6. Lincoln East, 1:40.43; 7. Lincoln Pius X, 1:41.28; 8. Millard North, 1:41.80; 9. Omaha Westside, 1:42.19; 10. Omaha Burke, 1:42.70.
100 backstroke--1. Pantano, Omaha Marian, :55.82; 2. Hailu, Millard North, :56.25; 3. Clark, Omaha Marian, :56.96; 4. Walz, Fremont, :57.25; 5. Murray, Omaha Duchesne, :57.44; 6. Schinco, Omaha Marian, :57.66; 7. Harthoorn, Norfolk, :57.84; 8. Owens, Lincoln Pius X, :57.97; 9. Foley, Omaha Marian, :58.93; 10. Cole, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :59.21.
100 breaststroke--1. Randby, Omaha Marian, 1:02.69; 2. Stonehocker, Lincoln Pius X, 1:04.97; 3. Dendinger, Papillion-LV/South, 1:05.04; 4. DeSordi, Omaha Westside, 1:05.76; 5. Hunt, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:06.37; 6. Johnson, Lincoln East, 1:06.57; 7. Heyen, Lincoln Southwest, 1:08.19; 8. Hunt, Lincoln East, 1:08.59; 9. Jacobs, Norfolk, 1:08.75; 10. Dillon, Kearney, 1:08.75.
400 freestyle relay--1. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 3:32.60; 2. Omaha Marian, 3:33.68; 3. Lincoln Southwest, 3:35.24; 4. Millard North, 3:35.96; 5. Papillion-La Vista/South, 3:41.05; 6. Omaha Central, 3:41.14; 7. Lincoln Pius X, 3:41.94; 8. Norfolk, 3:42.34; 9. Omaha Westside, 3:43.10; 10. Lincoln East, 3:43.63.