Fremont pool has quickly become the fast lane to state for HAC swimmers

Said Nelson, "There is a different science to (the layout). Maybe it's just the fact that the HAC became kind of an almost different type of environment. Before it was traditionally at a high school pool and now it's at this big complex. There's a little bit of an extra energy in the air with it."

Fremont's first run as the HAC meet host was a success. Coaches and swimmers had positive things to say about the environment and setup. Fremont coach Ali Granger sent out surveys after the meet to see what worked and what could be better, Tigers activities director Scott Anderson said.

The parents liked the senior walk before the finals, and the fastest swimmers in each prelim event got to pick a walkout song for Saturday's event finals. The walkouts are similar to those at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Seating (about 500) is tight, but Anderson said spectators did a good job last year of moving down if their kids were not swimming, allowing others to sit.

The HAC has yet to commit to Fremont long-term for conference swimming, but Anderson has heard good things from schools and parents.