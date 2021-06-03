For the Palmers, good ol' sibling teasing will be set aside when they share the U.S. swim trials stage

Alana, who was a standout at Lincoln Southwest, recorded her trials cut just last week at Wisconsin's last-chance qualifying meet.

She needed to hit :25.99 or better.

Her time: :25.99.

"It was crazy to be basically putting all the eggs in the basket for that, the last weekend," said Alana, who is the 59th seed in Wave I. "That's what we were training for and I was hoping I got it, but didn't know if I would.

"All I wanted to see was the 25s. I saw the 25 and I was like, 'Ah, yes! I get to go home.'"

Alana and Tommy have been practicing this week at CHI Health Center Omaha, soaking it all in. Tommy will compete in time trials for the 50 and 100 freestyles on Friday and Saturday before his race Monday.

The five-time individual state champion has been known to perform at his best in bigger meets, saying he draws from the crowd energy. He likely won't have trouble drawing from an arena crowd that will include his family and friends.