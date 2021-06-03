For the Palmers, good ol' sibling teasing will be set aside when they share the U.S. swim trials stage

Alana and Tommy Palmer shine in the swimming pool.
Both have multiple state high school gold medals. Alana is currently swimming at the University of Wisconsin, and Tommy will be headed to Arizona in about a year after he wraps up high school at Lincoln Southwest.
So, yeah, they're pretty good at this swimming thing.
In fact, the only other skill that may upstage their swimming talents is their expertise in the art of teasing.
Case in point, Tommy earned an Olympic trials cut in the 50-meter freestyle earlier this year, and it came before Alana earned hers. Needless to say, Tommy let big sis hear it.
"He was giving me a hard time about it," Alana said. "We always give each other a hard time when it comes to anything related to swimming."
Teasing aside, the two Lincoln siblings will share a unique experience at the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials, which begin Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha with Wave I. Alana will compete in the women's 50 freestyle Monday morning, and Tommy will immediately follow in the men's 50 qualifying round.
"It's pretty crazy to think about it, actually," Alana said of sharing a stage as big as the swim trials with her younger brother. "We're swimming in the same event, we're swimming on the same day … that's pretty cool, and I'm really excited."
The swim trials bring competitors from all parts of the country, including those who will be swimming for medals in Tokyo later in the summer. The Palmers were watching the trials as spectators when they were little. Now, how cool is it to share the same pool with Olympic hopefuls?
"It will be a lot of fun, that's for sure," said Tommy, who is seeded 60th in the 50 free and swims club for Lincoln Select.
The Palmers will not forget the experience ahead of them. They won't forget how they got there, either. Both swimmers earned their trials cuts within weeks of the U.S. trials.
After falling just short of a cut in the 100 freestyle, Palmer took aim at the 50 free two days later in a March meet in Jenks, Oklahoma. He needed to hit 23.19 seconds.
When he popped his head out of the water, Tommy saw :23.15.
"I freaked out," said Tommy, who won state gold in the 50 and 200 free events at the 2021 meet. "It was so much fun. My mom was jumping up and down in the stands. It was awesome."
Alana, who was a standout at Lincoln Southwest, recorded her trials cut just last week at Wisconsin's last-chance qualifying meet.
She needed to hit :25.99 or better.
Her time: :25.99.
"It was crazy to be basically putting all the eggs in the basket for that, the last weekend," said Alana, who is the 59th seed in Wave I. "That's what we were training for and I was hoping I got it, but didn't know if I would.
"All I wanted to see was the 25s. I saw the 25 and I was like, 'Ah, yes! I get to go home.'"
Alana and Tommy have been practicing this week at CHI Health Center Omaha, soaking it all in. Tommy will compete in time trials for the 50 and 100 freestyles on Friday and Saturday before his race Monday.
The five-time individual state champion has been known to perform at his best in bigger meets, saying he draws from the crowd energy. He likely won't have trouble drawing from an arena crowd that will include his family and friends.
"I do love swimming in front of a crowd," Tommy said. "I didn't really have that at state (this year with no fans), so it's all coming out right here. I'm going to superpumped and supermotivated throughout and I think it's going to help me swim really fast. It will push me, that's for sure."
For Alana, who is the state record holder in the girls 200 freestyle, this will be her only chance at the Olympic trials. She just wrapped up her junior season, which included competing on three relays at the NCAA championships, and plans to put swimming behind her after college.
"I just want to have fun, just have fun with my team, enjoy this experience and soak it all in," said Alana, who specializes in the 50, 100 and 200 freestyles. "I already did the hard work, I made the cut and now I'm here to experience everything. I'm going to swim as fast as I can and just enjoy the experience."
Alana completed high school before Tommy was a freshman, so they never got a chance to be high school teammates. Last year's quarantine, which forced Alana to come home from Wisconsin, did give the two an opportunity to train together over the summer at the YMCA.
Now a bigger pool awaits.
"He was someone who I would train with and who beats me, so it was fun to see that and practice with him," Alana said. "Now swimming at the same meet, it's going to be fun."
The top finishers in each event from Wave I will advance to Wave II, which is set to begin June 13 in Omaha.
