Following in her sister's footsteps, Livingston sparks Southwest girls to seventh straight HAC title

FREMONT — Bella Livingston was back at the Dillon Family Aquatic Center for a second straight year. Only this time, she was in the pool and not watching from the crowd.
The Lincoln Southwest freshman won two gold medals at Saturday’s Heartland Athletic Conference swimming meet, helping spark the Silver Hawks to a seventh straight conference championship.
Livingston won the 50-yard freestyle in 24.35 seconds, and followed with a win in the 100 freestyle (:52.26). Both were season-best times.
Last year, it was Bella’s older sister Berkeley making some family splashes, winning two events and setting a meet record in the 200 freestyle.
“I remember watching her in the 2-free, which really pushed me to go out there and do it for her,” Livingston said of her older sister, who now swims at Nebraska. “I was really excited last year. I could not wait, but winning was pretty amazing.”
Livingston was one of four Silver Hawks to capture individual titles during Saturday’s finals. Senior Marti Walstad won the 100 butterfly (:58.32), junior Lanyon Mlinek won the 200 freestyle (1:57.04) and sophomore Lily Schroeder touched first in the 500 freestyle (5:09.24).
The Silver Hawks, who also won two relays, entered the day knowing they would be in a battle with Lincoln East for the top trophy. But Southwest’s depth was big factor and the Silver Hawks rolled up 509 points. East finished second with 277 points.
“Every year they always got to keep working a little bit harder to get that championship,” Southwest coach Ross Mueller said. “They know every year is not going to be given to them. They know they still had their work cut out for them.”
Lincoln Pius X, which finished third, got a boost from senior Katie Stonehocker, who returned to the pool after mono sidelined her for several weeks.
The Iowa recruit repeated as HAC champion in the 200 individual medley (2:07.11) and the 100 breaststroke (1:04.97).
Stonehocker has swum faster times before in the breaststroke, but that didn’t discourage the two-time state breaststroke champion.
“I’m finally starting to feel better and I’m back at practice full-time, I’m just glad I’m here and able to race again,” said Stonehocker, who also missed time after having her appendix taken out. “Two more weeks (until state) and we’ll see how it goes.”
