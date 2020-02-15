Following in her sister's footsteps, Livingston sparks Southwest girls to seventh straight HAC title

FREMONT — Bella Livingston was back at the Dillon Family Aquatic Center for a second straight year. Only this time, she was in the pool and not watching from the crowd.

The Lincoln Southwest freshman won two gold medals at Saturday’s Heartland Athletic Conference swimming meet, helping spark the Silver Hawks to a seventh straight conference championship.

Livingston won the 50-yard freestyle in 24.35 seconds, and followed with a win in the 100 freestyle (:52.26). Both were season-best times.

Last year, it was Bella’s older sister Berkeley making some family splashes, winning two events and setting a meet record in the 200 freestyle.

“I remember watching her in the 2-free, which really pushed me to go out there and do it for her,” Livingston said of her older sister, who now swims at Nebraska. “I was really excited last year. I could not wait, but winning was pretty amazing.”

Livingston was one of four Silver Hawks to capture individual titles during Saturday’s finals. Senior Marti Walstad won the 100 butterfly (:58.32), junior Lanyon Mlinek won the 200 freestyle (1:57.04) and sophomore Lily Schroeder touched first in the 500 freestyle (5:09.24).