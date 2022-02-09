East's Sam Cappos receiving DI interest for track and football, but right now he's having fun as state's biggest diver

There are no official records to back it up, but Sam Cappos probably isn't wrong.

"I think I'm the biggest diver in state history to qualify for the state meet," he said.

The Lincoln East junior is quite good at throwing around opposing players on a football field. He's even better at throwing the shot put.

In fact, Cappos is receiving Division I interest in both sports.

Track is Cappos' passion. But he's having a blast on the board this winter for the Spartans' swimming and diving team.

Cappos is not your typical lean or wire-thin diver. He's 6-foot-1 and weighs close to 250 pounds. The next biggest diver in the state, Cappos says, weighs about 205.

"It's usually short little gymnasts that we have diving," East diving coach Rob Babcock said. "Not football players and shot putters."

While a bigger frame could have its disadvantages in diving, Cappos has found ways to take advantage of his size. His explosiveness, developed in football and track, is his strongest attribute on the board.

There's another characteristic that has Cappos improving at a fast rate. He's fearless, Babock said.

"I'm not scared," Cappos said. "I can go up there and a do a dive and I can not do it and I'm like, 'All right, let's do it again.' I think to be a good diver, that mentality has to be there, and I think that's what I have."

Though Cappos is not as experienced as many high school divers, he actually began competing in the sport in the sixth grade. He went out for diving as a freshman before deciding to step away from it last year.

But Cappos' interest in the sport rose to the water's surface again last summer when he coached a youth diving team. His squad was city champion.

"I was like, 'I really enjoy this. I want to try it again,'" Cappos said. "And it's worked out pretty well."

The goal was to score points for the Spartans and qualify for the state meet this season. Cappos did just that two weeks ago when he scored a 318 — divers need to reach 300 in an 11-dive program to qualify for state — in a dual against Grand Island.

Cappos had his ticket to state.

"My family's yelling, and my teammates and my friends are all yelling," said Cappos, whose father, Scott, was Nebraska's throws coach for seven seasons. "It was a super-happy and exciting moment."

Cappos and his East teammates will compete in the Heartland Athletic Conference swimming and diving meet, which begins with diving Thursday at Lincoln Southeast before moving to Fremont on Friday and Saturday for swimming events. Two weeks later is state, and after that, Cappos will immediately turn his attention to track, though he's training in track after diving practice during the winter.

Considered a top-50 throwing recruit in the country, Cappos as a sophomore placed second in discus and fifth in shot put at last year's state track meet. He recently received an offer to throw and play football at Duke, and Wyoming is showing interest in him.

On the football field, Cappos racked up 68 tackles playing on the Spartans' defensive line last fall.

"It's so much fun," Babcock said of coaching Cappos, who is seeded eighth for the HAC meet. "I've never seen such a big, strong guy push a diving board like he does and be able to do the tricks he does, so it's pretty impressive."

Diving is not Cappos' main sport, so there's less pressure and he's able to have more fun with it. But he's a competitor and he's determined to have strong meets to close the season.

"I thought I had a really good chance to do it," Cappos said of qualifying for state. "At first it started off a little rocky, my first meet didn't go too well. But I was like, "All right, I really need to be dedicated to this.

"I've learned so many dives and a lot of fun times with teammates."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

