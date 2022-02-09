East's Sam Cappos receiving DI interest for track and football, but right now he's having fun as state's biggest diver

Welcome to February basketball. Hosts Luke Mullin and Geoff Exstrom break down the high school hoops scene like this: the early favorites, the contenders and, of course, the "dark horses" that could make an unexpected run.
There are no official records to back it up, but Sam Cappos probably isn't wrong.
"I think I'm the biggest diver in state history to qualify for the state meet," he said.
The Lincoln East junior is quite good at throwing around opposing players on a football field. He's even better at throwing the shot put.
In fact, Cappos is receiving Division I interest in both sports.
Track is Cappos' passion. But he's having a blast on the board this winter for the Spartans' swimming and diving team.
Cappos is not your typical lean or wire-thin diver. He's 6-foot-1 and weighs close to 250 pounds. The next biggest diver in the state, Cappos says, weighs about 205.
"It's usually short little gymnasts that we have diving," East diving coach Rob Babcock said. "Not football players and shot putters."
While a bigger frame could have its disadvantages in diving, Cappos has found ways to take advantage of his size. His explosiveness, developed in football and track, is his strongest attribute on the board.
There's another characteristic that has Cappos improving at a fast rate. He's fearless, Babock said.
"I'm not scared," Cappos said. "I can go up there and a do a dive and I can not do it and I'm like, 'All right, let's do it again.' I think to be a good diver, that mentality has to be there, and I think that's what I have."
Though Cappos is not as experienced as many high school divers, he actually began competing in the sport in the sixth grade. He went out for diving as a freshman before deciding to step away from it last year.
But Cappos' interest in the sport rose to the water's surface again last summer when he coached a youth diving team. His squad was city champion.
Lincoln East junior Sam Cappos dives during practice on Tuesday at Lincoln East.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
"I was like, 'I really enjoy this. I want to try it again,'" Cappos said. "And it's worked out pretty well."
The goal was to score points for the Spartans and qualify for the state meet this season. Cappos did just that two weeks ago when he scored a 318 — divers need to reach 300 in an 11-dive program to qualify for state — in a dual against Grand Island.
Cappos had his ticket to state.
"My family's yelling, and my teammates and my friends are all yelling," said Cappos, whose father, Scott, was Nebraska's throws coach for seven seasons. "It was a super-happy and exciting moment."
Cappos and his East teammates will compete in the Heartland Athletic Conference swimming and diving meet, which begins with diving Thursday at Lincoln Southeast before moving to Fremont on Friday and Saturday for swimming events. Two weeks later is state, and after that, Cappos will immediately turn his attention to track, though he's training in track after diving practice during the winter.
Considered a top-50 throwing recruit in the country, Cappos as a sophomore placed second in discus and fifth in shot put at last year's state track meet. He recently received an offer to throw and play football at Duke, and Wyoming is showing interest in him.
On the football field, Cappos racked up 68 tackles playing on the Spartans' defensive line last fall.
"It's so much fun," Babcock said of coaching Cappos, who is seeded eighth for the HAC meet. "I've never seen such a big, strong guy push a diving board like he does and be able to do the tricks he does, so it's pretty impressive."
Diving is not Cappos' main sport, so there's less pressure and he's able to have more fun with it. But he's a competitor and he's determined to have strong meets to close the season.
"I thought I had a really good chance to do it," Cappos said of qualifying for state. "At first it started off a little rocky, my first meet didn't go too well. But I was like, "All right, I really need to be dedicated to this.
"I've learned so many dives and a lot of fun times with teammates."
Photos: Revisiting the 2021 state swimming finals in February
Lincoln Southwest’s Kael Mlinek (right) hugs Norfolk's Mason Olmer after Mlinek won the 100 breaststroke at the state swimming championships Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Kael Mlinek competes in the boys 100-yard breaststroke Saturday at the state meet at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gretna’s Kalvin Hahn swims in the boys 100 breaststroke Saturday during the state meet at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Trent Ahlberg adjust his goggles before competing in the boys consolation 400-yard freestyle relay Saturday during the state swimming meet at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Creighton Prep’s Andrew Hood (right) consoles teammate John Watson after realizing they lost their 14-year state team championship streak after the 400 freestyle relay Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Braden Westphal competes in the boys consolation 400-yard freestyle relay Saturday during state meet at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest took home the boys team title at the state swimming championships Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Creighton Prep finished runner-up at the boys state swimming championships on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Creighton Prep’s John Watson cheers on his team from the starting blocks during the boy’s 500-yard freestyle at the state meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Aidin Kolb checks his swimming cap before competing in the boys 200-yard freestyle Saturday during the state swimming meet at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's swimmers cheer on their teammates in the boys 400-yard freestyle relay Saturday during the state meet at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest team members jump into the pool after winning the state championship and the state swimming meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Swimmers leap from the starting blocks in the consolation boys 500 freestyle Saturday during the state meet at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Swimmers warm up before the start of state championships Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Mason Schroeder (left) points to his team as Creighton Prep’s Ben Ravnsborg reacts to his final time in the boy’s 100-yard backstroke Saturday during the state swimming meet at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Tommy Palmer celebrates after his team won the boys 200 freestyle relay Saturday during the state championships at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Grand Island's Kai Wilson competes in the boys 500-yard freestyle Saturday during the state meet at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Elkhorn-Elkhorn South’s Ryan Mayo competes in the boys 100-yard butterfly during the boys state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Creighton Prep’s John Watson (left) gets a hug from teammate Luke Muse after winning the boys 500-yard freestyle during the boys state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star’s Alex Schadt celebrates after completing in the boys 50-yard freestyle during the boys state swimming meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer celebrates after his team won the boys 200-yard medley relay during the boys state swimming meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Tommy Palmer celebrates winning the boys 200-yard freestyle at the boys state swimming meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Creighton Prep’s John Watson springs off the starting blocks in the boys 200-yard IM during the boys state swimming meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Tommy Palmer reacts after the boys 50-yard freestyle race during the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Creighton Prep’s John Watson competes in the boys 200-yard IM during the boys state swimming meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Tommy Palmer celebrates after realizing his teammate Ethan Reida (not pictured) placed second in the boys 50-yard freestyle at the boys state swimming meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast’s Natalya Woods (right) gets a hug from Omaha Westside's Natalie Harris after Woods won the 500-yard freestyle at the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Marian head coach B.J. Christiansen jumps in the pool along with his team after Marian won the team championship at the state swimming meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Marian swimmers celebrate after winning the team title at the state swimming meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Lily Schroeder shows reacts as she looks at the board at the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The reflection of swimmers and coaches are shown while the national anthem is played at the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Swimmers compete in the first heat of the girls 200-yard freestyle at the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Swimmers compete in the first heat of the girls 200-yard freestyle at the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Marian swimmers after winning the team title at the state swimming meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A pair of rubber ducks wait next to a swim cap during the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest swimmers cheer for their teammates during the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Marian swimmers jump into the pool after winning the team title at the state swimming meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Marian’s Katy Foley swims in the girls 400-yard freestyle during the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Ashlea Johnson competes in the girls 100-yard breaststroke during the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Marian’s Molly Von Seggern springs from the staring block to compete in the girls 400-yard freestyle during the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Marian’s Molly Von Seggern (bottom) is congratulated by her teammates after finishing the girls 400-yard freestyle during the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Millard North’s Hannah Hailu gets a hug from coach Any Cunningham after Hailu won the girls 100-yard backstroke at the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Millard North’s Hannah Hailu gets a hug from coach Any Cunningham after Hailu won the girls 100-yard backstroke at the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Marian's 400-yard freestyle relay team hugs head coach B.J. Christiansen after winning the event at the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Marian won the girls team title at the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest earned runner-up honors in the girls team race at the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 02/27/2021 – Marian’s Josie Hood preparers to compete in the girls 100 yard freestyle on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, during girls state championships at Devaney Sports Center. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Marian’s Josie Hood prepares to compete in the girls 100-yard freestyle at the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Lily Schroeder competes in the girls 500-yard freestyle during the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Lily Schroeder competes in the girls 500-yard freestyle during the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast’s Natalya Woods competes in the girls 500-yard freestyle during the state swimming finals on Feb. 27 at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
LINCOLN, NEB. - 02/27/2021 – Marian’s Josie Hood reacts to winning the girls 100 yard freestyle on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, during girls state championships at Devaney Sports Center. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 02/27/2021 – Lincoln Southwest’s Bella Livingston (right) hugs so-competitor Marian’s Josie Hood after competing in the girls 100 yard freestyle on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, during girls state championships at Devaney Sports Center. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 02/27/2021 – Marian’s Maddie Clark pushes off at the start of the in the girls 200 Yard medley relay on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, during girls state championships at Devaney Sports Center. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast’s Natalya Woods competes in the girls 200-yard freestyle on Saturday during girls state championships at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast’s Natalya Woods competes in the girls 200-yard freestyle Saturday during the girls state championships at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Marian’s JoJo Randby reacts after winning the girls 50-yard freestyle during the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South's Olivia Dendinger (top) competes in the girls 200-yard IM during the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Marian’s JoJo Randby competes in the girls 50-yard freestyle during the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Marian’s JoJo Randby reacts after winning the girls 50-yard freestyle at the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Marian’s JoJo Randby reacts after winning the girls 50-yard freestyle at the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!