East freshman Wischhoff makes immediate splash, and more highlights from the Knight swim meet

It didn’t take Avari Wischhoff long to introduce herself to the rest of high school swimming.
No, really. Two events into Saturday’s Knight Invitational at Lincoln Southeast High School, the Lincoln East freshman had her first victory, winning the girls 200-freestyle in 1 minute, 56.60 seconds, and dropping more than 4 seconds off her seed time.
Wischhoff wasn’t done. She added a victory in the 100 backstroke in :58.77, which is a school record.
“I felt very proud just because I haven’t gone that fast in awhile,” she said. “We rested for the meet and just the team atmosphere put me in a good mental spot.”
Lincoln East has several freshmen, boys and girls, ready to dive into the pool and contribute immediately. Co-head coach Uriah Reiner said it can already be seen on the boys side where the younger swimmers have added depth to the 200 and 500 freestyles.
As for Wischhoff, she’s been dialed in from Day 1, co-head coach Emma McEntarrfer said.
“We knew having her come in and join our team that she was going to be a contender,” McEntarrfer said. “You have the freshmen come in and they kind of wait to find out where they fall into place with the upperclassmen, but she right away embraced everything and the team embraced her and she is just going for it.”
And no doubt, Wischhoff will continue to take aim at her new record in the 100 backstroke.
“It gives me a lot of confidence and I’m just really excited for the rest of the season,” the freshman said of her Knight Invite performance.
It’s a Silver Hawk sweep
The Lincoln Southwest boys and girls swept the Knight Invite titles, with the girls doing so in comeback fashion.
The Southwest girls trailed Omaha Westside by half a point heading into the final event, the 400 freestyle relay, and were seeded behind the Warriors in the event. But a strong start to the relay by junior Bella Livingston had the Silver Hawks on their way to a first-place finish and the team title.
"Westside, they’ve got a handful of girls on there that are pretty quick, so when we were looking at the psyche sheet, we’re like, ‘Ah, this is going to be a tough one,’” Southwest coach Ross Mueller said of the final event. “They were able to battle back and in some of our weaker events. We kind of took off, then finishing with that strong of relay, it was awesome.”
Southwest won with 350 points and Omaha Westside (342½) was second.
Mlinek paces Southwest boys
Southwest senior Kael Mlinek, a three-time individual state champion, was swimming at Junior Winter Nationals a week ago, and won the 100 freestyle (:46.63) and the 100 breaststroke (:55.55) Saturday to help lift Southwest to the boys title with a dominant 436-point performance. Both times were meet records, including the 100 breaststroke mark, which had stood since 1990.
Fellow senior Tommy Palmer, a five-time individual state champion, was slowed by illness earlier in the season, so he only competed in the relays Saturday, but was still impressive. His swam a :20.65 split in the 200 medley relay, and because he swam leadoff on the 200 freestyle relay, his split of :21.23 counted as a pool record for the 50 freestyle.
Westside standout back
Nate Germonprez made an immediate impact as a freshman at Omaha Westside before taking his sophomore prep year off to train with a couple of fellow Olympic Trials qualifiers last winter.
He’s back in the high school pool, and popped off for the most impressive individual showing of the meet, winning the 200 individual medley in 1:48.33 and the 100 butterfly in :48.48. Both finishes are among the top times in state history. He smashed the meet records, including that of his former training partner Luke Barr in the 200 IM.
Germonprez was coming off a strong showing at Junior Winter Nationals in Austin, Texas, where he competed in multiple events and won the 200 freestyle.
“I put some pretty good times there, so I kind of knew I wasn’t going to beat those here, but wanted to go fast, still wanted to go racing again,” the junior said. “Whenever you can practice racing, you always should. It’s just good to get the speed up.”
