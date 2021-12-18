East freshman Wischhoff makes immediate splash, and more highlights from the Knight swim meet

It didn’t take Avari Wischhoff long to introduce herself to the rest of high school swimming.

No, really. Two events into Saturday’s Knight Invitational at Lincoln Southeast High School, the Lincoln East freshman had her first victory, winning the girls 200-freestyle in 1 minute, 56.60 seconds, and dropping more than 4 seconds off her seed time.

Wischhoff wasn’t done. She added a victory in the 100 backstroke in :58.77, which is a school record.

“I felt very proud just because I haven’t gone that fast in awhile,” she said. “We rested for the meet and just the team atmosphere put me in a good mental spot.”

Lincoln East has several freshmen, boys and girls, ready to dive into the pool and contribute immediately. Co-head coach Uriah Reiner said it can already be seen on the boys side where the younger swimmers have added depth to the 200 and 500 freestyles.

As for Wischhoff, she’s been dialed in from Day 1, co-head coach Emma McEntarrfer said.