FREMONT — The Lincoln East boys claimed half of the top times in the Heartland Athletic Conference preliminaries Friday at the Dillon Family Aquatic Center, securing six top seeds going into the finals.

The Spartans secured the top spot in two out of the three relays, qualifying first in the 200-yard medley relay, swam by Mason Kassebaum, Carson Agnew, Reid Frederick and Ian Paup, with a time of 1 minute, 36.83 seconds, and the 200-yard freestyle relay — Paup, Brodie Hoesing, Matthew Schlegelmilch and Jadeon Carter — in 1:27.85.

Frederick also topped the charts in the 100-yard butterfly (:50.93) and the 100-yard backstroke (:52.89)

Paup qualified first in the 50 freestyle, clocking in at :21.65, and second in the 100 freestyle.

Carter recorded the sixth and top qualifying spot the Spartans in the 500 freestyle at 4:40.79.

Lincoln Southwest occupied three top qualifying spots, with Collin Wilcynski topping the 200 freestyle list. Aidin Kolb qualified first in the 100 freestyle; and Wilcynski, Kolb, Tyler Reida and Harrison Frye secured the top time in the 400 freestyle relay.

On the girls side, Lincoln East, Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln Southwest claimed 10 of the 11 top qualifying berths.

East topped two of the three relays, the 200 medley and 200 freestyle. Avari Wischhoff, Ashlea Johnson, Tatum Lewis and Kate Ost clocked in at 1:49.70 in the medley, while Wischhoff, Ost, Johnson and Maggie Kontras qualified first in the freestyle in 1:38.58.

Wischhoff and Johnson topped qualifying in the 100 backstroke and the 100 breaststroke, respectively.

Southwest took the third relay, the 400 freestyle with a time of 3:36.76 by Grace Lienemann, Emma Thober, Avery Ryder and Bella Livingston.

Lienemann qualified first in the 500 freestyle, while Ashlyn Penas took the top spot in the 100 butterfly and Thober in the 200 intermediate.

Natalya Woods secured both of Southeast’s top qualifying finishes, the 50 freestyle (:23.88) and the 100 freestyle (:52.22).

Lincoln High’s 200 freestyle relay team of Mana Jacobo, Vivian Arnold, Coltan Swarts and Sophia Holz turned in two championship-worthy times, finishing in a tie with Grand Island at 1:46.83 during the initial qualifying, then winning the swim-off 1:43.12 to the Islanders' 1:43.83.

Swimming will resume in Fremont at 2 p.m. Saturday for the championship rounds.