Creighton Prep's quest for 15 straight championships to be greatly challenged at state swimming

"We've got to be able to perform and we can't worry (about) are we going to win state, are we not going to win state. Your performance will determine that."

Ethan Reida is a senior for the Silver Hawks, who have 16 state qualifiers, and he has seen the team's growth firsthand.

"It feels really exciting, especially with what this team used to be," he said. "We worked our way up from 12th (place at state in 2018) to fourth (2019) to third (2020), and making that jump is really exciting."

A tighter team race makes Friday swimming preliminaries that much more important. Beck called it the most important meet day of the season.

A swimmer narrowly missing out on reaching the championship final (top eight) can make a difference in the team race. A top-eight finish in prelims means you're guaranteed to score at least 11 points the next day, barring disqualification.

"That's the key," Beck said. "From the consolation finals, the best you can finish is ninth. It doesn't matter what your (finals) time is, or if you happen to be 17th (in prelims), it doesn't matter how fast you could have gone Saturday, you're still 17th.