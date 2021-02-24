Clark Grell: No spectators at state swimming is a bummer, but athletes, coaches keeping things in perspective

The NSAA will still utilize the bleachers this year, having the teams spread out among them. This will create more space on the pool deck for the swimmers and coaches, and it will give swimmers a chance to cheer on their teammates from the stands.

With no parents or relatives in the crowd, swimmers will be relying on each other more and more.

"That's actually something that we've been working on all season with the girls," Omaha Marian coach BJ Christiansen said. "Our focus has been how do we create energy as a team so when your teammate comes back to the crash area, is everybody up and excited, and hooting and hollering? It's going to be up to the team to create that energy."

Creighton Prep coach Tom Beck has been a part of the state swimming setting since 1990. He expects his swimmers to create their own energy.

"This meet will be kind of tough because it is important to have that electricity in the air and the energy in the crowd to kind of boost up the performances," Beck said. "It's going to be rough not having the parents there, and I'm sure that it's killing them, especially the parents of the seniors. They'll be having their own watch parties and they'll be having fun and really wishing they were there."