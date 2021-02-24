Clark Grell: No spectators at state swimming is a bummer, but athletes, coaches keeping things in perspective

After popping two of the fastest swims in state history at the recent Heartland Athletic Conference meet, I asked Tommy Palmer what is it about the big meets that pushes him to incredible times.
The Lincoln Southwest junior brings it when on the big stage. He won two state titles last year and one as a freshman. There's something about the crowd that fuels him, Palmer said at HAC, which had limited spectators.
Palmer and the swimmers who feed off the crowd will have to find new energy sources at this year's state meet at the Devaney Sports Center.
A limited number of spectators will be allowed during Thursday's diving championships, but there will zero fans at the swimming portion of the meet Friday and Saturday as we continue to fight through the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's going to be very different," said Palmer, who is eyeing gold medals in the 50- and 200-yard freestyles.
The atmosphere is what makes the state swimming meet stand out each year. The hundreds of swimmers on the pool deck and the 1,000 spectators in the seats make for a powerful combination. It gets loud.
When a race is close, the crowd gets louder and louder.
"That makes you want to push harder and harder, making sure you get to the wall first," Southwest senior Ethan Reida said.
The NSAA will still utilize the bleachers this year, having the teams spread out among them. This will create more space on the pool deck for the swimmers and coaches, and it will give swimmers a chance to cheer on their teammates from the stands.
With no parents or relatives in the crowd, swimmers will be relying on each other more and more.
"That's actually something that we've been working on all season with the girls," Omaha Marian coach BJ Christiansen said. "Our focus has been how do we create energy as a team so when your teammate comes back to the crash area, is everybody up and excited, and hooting and hollering? It's going to be up to the team to create that energy."
Creighton Prep coach Tom Beck has been a part of the state swimming setting since 1990. He expects his swimmers to create their own energy.
"This meet will be kind of tough because it is important to have that electricity in the air and the energy in the crowd to kind of boost up the performances," Beck said. "It's going to be rough not having the parents there, and I'm sure that it's killing them, especially the parents of the seniors. They'll be having their own watch parties and they'll be having fun and really wishing they were there."
The NSAA has implemented spectator limits in line with local health guidelines at previous state events, but this will be the first where no spectators are allowed.
Parents, of course, were disappointed with the NSAA's decision.
But the reality is, the Devaney Center natatorium is an out-of-date facility not made to host a large event with many fans during a pandemic. The pool deck isn't state meet-friendly, as it gets extremely crowded.
According to the NSAA, 610 athletes will be competing this week. Thirty-five teams will be represented. There will be nearly 90 coaches and about 30-plus workers and volunteers.
Even if you cap attendance to parents of seniors only, it would still create a crammed setting, something local health officials would probably like to avoid, even as COVID cases continue to decline.
Why fans at state wrestling and state basketball? State wrestling at CHI Health Center capped attendance at about 43%, and state basketball at Pinnacle Bank Arena will be around 50%. But those are circular 18,000- and 15,000-seat arenas. The Devaney Center natatorium seats 1,000, and all on one side.
If you were at state wrestling, you saw fans, but they were very spread out.
In years past, UNL has opened up the indoor track facility for fans to filter into state swimming and to go get concessions. But the NSAA does not have access to that part of the Devaney Center this year, per UNL's COVID-19 policy.
NU Athletics, like most Power Five programs, has a very, very rigorous approach to the prevention of COVID-19 at its facilities. Having 1,000-plus people in the same building as its athletes, coaches and trainers is a risk, especially with volleyball, gymnastics, wrestling and track in season.
Still, it's a bummer for the parents, especially for those who have senior swimmers. They'll be confined to watching the livestream Friday and on NET on Saturday. Palmer said his parents will be watching the finals on the big screen in the Railyard on Saturday.
"It's really disappointing not having those parents there and I know the parents are disappointed with it, and I understand their disappointment," Lincoln Southwest coach Ross Mueller said. "But I also understand kind of the setup and how it needs to be done to make sure everybody can stay safe and healthy. I know our parents are trying to find different ways to cheer on the kids."
The best we can do now is cross our fingers that next year the Devaney Sports Center pool will be packed with parents, siblings, grandmas and grandpas, favorite aunts and the cool uncles.
Until then, hopefully we are able to keep things in perspective, as frustrating as it may be. There are swimmers in other states who will not get the chance Nebraska swimmers are getting this week. Less than a year ago, spring sport seniors bid farewell to their final high school seasons without even stepping foot on the field, track or court. I'm guessing a lot of their parents would have sacrificed attending a state event if it meant their child having a chance to play.
Count JoJo Randby, a senior standout swimmer at Omaha Marian, among those just happy for the opportunity to swim with her teammates one last time.
"You kind of lose that crowd feeling and it's nice to have our parents and relatives there cheering us on," she said. "But at the same time, I know it's not going to be like that this year. We're just thankful for everything that we have right now."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.