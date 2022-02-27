Clark Grell: How clutch performances in the water led to a memorable weekend for LSW, other swimmers

The word "clutch" is tied to sports more than anything.

There are clutch shots on the basketball court, clutch catches in football and clutch two-out hits on the diamond.

Clutch has its place in swimming, too.

Clutch is what lifted the Lincoln Southwest girls and boys swimming teams to state championship sweep over the weekend at the Devaney Sports Center. Each team had to hang on in very tight team races against Omaha Marian and Creighton Prep.

In one of the biggest turning points of a state meet in recent memory, the Southwest boys put themselves in position for a second straight state championship by rallying for a first-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay midway through the finals.

It was Tommy Palmer's 20.03-second 50 split on the anchor leg that proved to be the difference. Southwest — with the team of Palmer, Tyler Reida, Aidin Kolb and Mason Schroeder) finished the race in 1:23.73, one of the fastest times in state history. Elkhorn was second at 1:24.06.

Southwest coach Ross Mueller knew the Silver Hawks needed to come through in that relay. After all, relays determine a state championship when the team point races are close.

"We were looking to win it (200 free relay), so I stacked it as best we could," Mueller said Saturday. "With Tommy on the anchor, he's a beast of a swimmer, so we knew he could pull it off. Close race that kept the momentum going."

Southwest's 200 medley relay team (Schroeder, Kael Mlinek, Thomas Neil and Palmer) set the tone Saturday, winning in a state-record time of 1:29.37, which is one of the top marks in the country this year. The Hawks' 400 relay team (Michael Fraley, Reida, Kolb and Mlinek) closed the deal.

The three winning relays added up to 120 points for the Silver Hawks, who finished with 394½. Creighton Prep finished with 382 points, including 96 relay points.

Speaking of clutch, junior Bella Livingston played a big part in the Southwest girls edging Omaha Marian 294-292 for the girls championship.

Livingston, who was seeded second in the 50 freestyle, outdueled many of the state's fastest swimmers, including top-seeded Molly Van Seggern of Omaha Marian, to win her first state gold. Her time of :23.72 was a career-best mark

Had Van Seggern won, Marian may have been celebrating a state title later on.

"It was one of the best 50s I think I have swam before — time-wise, yes, but feel-wise," said Livingston, a junior who also took second in the 100 free.

"It was really emotional. I really wanted to help my team out and getting first, getting those points really did that, and I wanted to do that for my coach. He’s been there for us the entire season."

Like in the boys, the relays played a big factor for Southwest and Omaha Marian. Ninety-four of Southwest's 294 points came from relay finishes of fifth, third and second.

Quick splashes

* Southwest-Marian gave us one of the narrowest team races in state history, but it wasn't the closest in the rivalry. The Crusaders edged Southwest by half a point in 2015. Southwest and Marian have combined for the past nine state titles.

* Palmer and Mlinek concluded their careers at Southwest with a combined 10 individual state titles, multiple relay titles and two team championships. Several school records, too. Great swimmers, but better people.

* Though seniors like Palmer and Mlinek are moving on to college, the talent pool in Nebraska will remain deep.

It will be fun to see what Omaha Westside junior Nate Germonprez, who won 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly titles Saturday, can do in his final year with the Warriors before a bright future swimming at Texas.

Creighton Prep's John Watson, who won two titles Saturday, is just a junior, and many other underclassmen littered the podium.

* Speaking of being back, it was great to see the Devaney Center packed with fans for state swimming after there were no spectators last year because of the pandemic. It made for an electric atmosphere, and the swimmers will tell you, it makes a difference in their performances.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

