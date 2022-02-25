Boys swimming: 'Lights-out' prelims performance for Southwest begins with another record-breaking relay

With so many elite boys swimmers this season, the sentiment was this week's state championship meet at the Devaney Sports Center was going to be fast.

Appropriately, it didn't take long for that to prove true.

Lincoln Southwest set a state record in the first event of Friday's preliminaries, the 200-yard medley relay, and Omaha Westside standout Nate Germonprez immediately followed with a state record of his own in the 200 freestyle.

The Southwest team of Mason Schroeder, Kael Mlinek, Thomas Neil and Tommy Palmer didn't want to wait until Saturday's 11 a.m. finals to leave a lasting mark. The four seniors combined to finish in 1 minute, 30.29 seconds.

"We were trying to get it today, to kind of take the pressure off of tomorrow," Mlinek said. "But we'll get it tomorrow (again). We want to go under 1:30."

The medley relay finish fueled a big day for the Silver Hawks, who are looking to repeat as state champions. Mlinek, a three-time individual state champion, swam the fastest times in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Tommy Palmer, a five-time individual state champ, will go for a third straight gold in the 50 freestyle after going :20.24 Friday.

"Our boys swam kind of lights-out today, which was great," Southwest coach Ross Mueller said. "Starting off with a new state record can really help things out and we just kept rolling from there."

The Hawks' 200 medley relay has been setting the tone at every meet for two years now. Schroeder (backstroke leg), Mlinek (breaststroke) and Palmer (freestyle) were part of last year's medley relay team that broke a state meet record (1:31.10) and won gold.

Neil was added this year, took on the butterfly, and Southwest hasn't missed a beat. The foursome set a state record at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet with a 1:30.61 and went lower Friday.

"Lowering that record, it’s a great feeling," said Schroeder, who won a 100 backstroke title last year at state. "It takes pressure off, and just like last year and we just kind of … microwaved through the whole meet. That’s kind of what we we're hoping to do this week."

Germonprez, meanwhile, microwaved his way through the 200 freestyle, finishing his heat in 1:35.73. The previous record was 1:37.29, set by Creighton Prep's Jacob Molacek in 2013.

Germonprez, a Texas recruit who is considered the No. 3 prospect nationally in the 2023 class, was hoping to get closer to the national record of 1:32.99, but he's happy to set a record.

"I was a bit bummed," said Germonprez, who also took the top time in the 100 butterfly (:47.89) Friday. "It’s still a solid time, I’m not complaining, but there’s a ton of things to work on. I was out a bit too fast, I pushed it kind of beyond my limits and then I really died in the back half."

Germonprez entered state as not only Nebraska's top 200 freestyle swimmer, but as one of the nation's best. He won the 200 freestyle at Winter Junior Nationals in December in Austin, Texas, where he went 1:34.19.

Let's talk team race

Southwest's heart rate will be tested Saturday as both the girls and boys will be in tight races.

For the boys, that means trying to fend off rival Creighton Prep, which had a big day at the pool Friday. The Junior Jays qualified 17 for the championship finals and 11 for the consolation finals. Southwest has 18 in the championship finals and seven in the consolation finals.

Both teams had several swimmers record season-best times Friday.

"I would have like to have gotten a few more guys into finals, but we definitely have enough swims tomorrow that if we take care of things, the guys will like the result," Creighton Prep coach Tom Beck said.

Also worth noting

* Mlinek will go for three straight golds in the 100 breaststroke and Palmer will go for three straight in the 50 freestyle. Mlinek went :53.32, the same time he went at the HAC meet, in the breaststroke. He also had a personal-best time in the 100 freestyle (:45.36).

* One of the grittiest swims came from Lincoln East freshman Jadeon Carter, who trailed in his heat of the 500 freestyle before catching Creighton Prep's Ben Militti. The two were side-by-side the rest of the way before Carter made a stronger push over the final 25 yards to finish in a personal-best 4:39.83. He's seeded behind Millard North's Kalvin Hahn (4:37.58) and Omaha Westside's Jack Ellison (4:38.87) for Saturday's final.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

