Boys swimming and diving leaders heading into the state meet

Boys swimming
STATE LEADERS
200 medley relay: 1. Lincoln Southwest, 1:30.61; 2. Omaha Westside, 1:32.81; 3. Creighton Prep, 1:33.12; 4. Millard North, 1:36.72; 5. Lincoln Pius X, 1:37.78; 6. Omaha Central, 1:39.27; 7. Fremont, 1:39.57; 8. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:39.73; 9. Grand Island, 1:40.74; 10. Lincoln East, 1:41.07.
200 freestyle: 1. Germonprez, Omaha Westside, 1:36.72; 2. Wehbe, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:42.88; 3. Kolb, Lincoln Southwest, 1:43.70; 4. Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, 1:43.84; 5. Mayo, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:44.25; Militti, Creighton Prep, 1:45.18; 7. Carter, Lincoln East, 1:45.31; 8. Sambula-Monzalvo, Grand Island, 1:45.50; 9. Watson, Creighton Prep, 1:45.55; 10. Fraley, Lincoln Southwest, 1:45.66.
200 individual medley: 1. Germonprez, Omaha Westside, 1:48.33; 2. Watson, Creighton Prep, 1:51.18; 3. Hahn, Millard North, 1:52.91; 4. Dankert, Grand Island, 1:54.15; 5. Beber, Creighton Prep, 1:54.42; 6. Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, 1:55.81; 7. Pospishil, Omaha Burke, 1:57.32; 8. Finnegan, Creighton Prep, 1:58.17; 9. Ellison, Omaha Westside, 1:58.38; 10. KEller, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:58.67.
50 freestyle: 1. Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, :20.53; 2. Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, :20.55; 3. Germonprez, Omaha Westside, :20.83; 4. Wehbe, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :21.37; 5. Paup, Lincoln East, :21.52; 6. Watson, Creighton Prep, :21.59; 7. Mayo, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :21.59; 8. Nissen, Creighton Prep, :21.60; 9. Keuser, Millard South, :21.60; 10. Horner, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :21.64.
Diving: 1. Orth, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 503.85; 2. Mathews, Creighton Prep, 468.70; 3. Hatt, Lincoln Pius X, 448.90; 4. Blaser, Lincoln Southwest, 443.98; 5. Rinaldi, Millard North, 425.75; 6. Haeffner, Lincoln Northeast, 412.35; 7. Shaddy, Bellevue West, 410.40; 8. Dumond, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 404.60; 9. Knoell, Kearney, 402.05; 10. Rathbun, Millard South, 388.45.
100 butterfly: 1. Germonprez, Omaha Westside, :47.75; 2. Pospishil, Omaha Burke, :50.65; 3. Mayo, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :50.72; 4. Neil, Lincoln Southwest, :51.51; 5. Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, :51.56; 6. Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :51.72; 7. Kinney, Kearney, :51.74; 8. Watson, Creighton Prep, :51.82; 9. Clark, Creighton Prep, :52.20; 10. Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, :52.54.
100 freestyle: 1. Germonprez, Omaha Westside, :44.85; 2. Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, :45.33; 3. Davis, Omaha Westside, :46.51; 4. Wehbe, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :46.57; 5. Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, :46.63; 6. Pospishil, Omaha Burke, :47.01; 7. Mayo, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :47.41; 8. Ragazzo, Grand Island, :47.46; 9. Watson, Creighton Prep, :48.00; 10. Horner, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :48.09.
500 freestyle: 1. Germonprez, Omaha Westside, 4:33.54; 2. Watson, Creighton Prep, 4:36.29; 3. Hahn, Millard North, 4:38.37; 4. Ellison, Omaha Westside, 4:39.63; 5. Militti, Creighton Prep, 4:44.90; 6. Finnegan, Creighton Prep, 4:45.19; 7. Muse, Creighton Prep, 4:45.74; 8. Carter, Lincoln East, 4:46.29; 9. Mendlick, Creighton Prep, 4:46.85; 10. Sambula-Monzalvo, Grand Island, 4:48.19.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Creighton Prep, 1:24.41; 2. Lincoln Southwest, 1:24.72; 3. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:24.88; 4. Omaha Westside, 1:26.67;; 5. Kearney, 1:26.95; 6. Lincoln East, 1:28.57; 7. Millard North, 1:29.26; 8. Omaha Skutt, 1:29.30; 9. Omaha Burke, 1:29.70; 10. Omaha Centrla, 1:03.42.
100 backstroke: 1. Germonprez, Omaha Westside, :49.33; 2. Davis, Omaha Westside, :50.15; 3. Watson, Creighton Prep, :50.42; 4. Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, :51.08; 5. Kinney, Kearney, :52.26; 6. Kolb, Lincoln Southwest, :52.49; 7. Horner, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :52.59; 8. Clark, Creighton Prep, :52.82; 9. Pospishil, Omaha Burke, :53.65; 10. Bailey, Lincoln Southwest, :53.86.
100 breaststroke: 1. Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, :53.32; 2. Germonprez, Omaha Westside, :55.29; 3. Hahn, Millard North, :56.31; 4. Guzman, Omaha Westside, :56.75; 5. Watson, Creighton Prep, :56.85; 6. Keuser, Millard South, :56.94; 7. Dankert, Grand Island, :57.52; 8. Zheng, Millard North, :58.07; 9. Beber, Creighton Prep, :58.75; 10. Vyhlidal, Lincoln Pius X, :59.30.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Lincoln Southwest, 3:08.48; 2. Creighton Prep, 3:09.41; 3. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 3:09.80; 4. Omaha Westside, 3:11.11; 5. Lincoln East, 3:15.86; 6. Lincoln Pius X, 3:16.65; 7. Omaha Skutt, 3:17.47; 8. Kearney, 3:18.46; 9. Grand Island, 3:20.03; 10. Omaha Burke, 3:21.40.