Boys swimming
STATE LEADERS
200 medley relay: 1. Creighton Prep, 1:31.57; 2. Omaha Westside, 1:32.98; 3. Lincoln Southwest, 1:34.38; 4. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South/Elkhorn North, 1:34.76; 5. Lincoln East, 1:36.38; 6. Millard North, 1:37.03; 7. Millard South, 1:39.07; 8. Fremont, 1:39.40; 9. Kearney, 1:39.72; 10. Lincoln Pius X, 1:40.10.
200 freestyle: 1. Watson, Creighton Prep, 1:39.82; 2. Pospishil, Omaha Burke, 1:42.20; 3. Wilcynski, Lincoln Southwest, 1:43.88; 4. Germonprez, Omaha Westside, 1:43.99; 5. Hahn, Millard North, 1:44.37; 6. Finnegan, Creighton Prep, 1:44.65; 7. Mayo, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South/Elkhorn North, 1:44.89; 8. Kolb, Lincoln Southwest, 1:45.32; 9. Mendlick, Creighton Prep, 1:45.41; 10. Sambula-Monzalvo, Grand Island, 1:45.56.
200 individual medley: 1. Germonprez, Omaha Westside, 1:47.68; 2. Watson, Creighton Prep, 1:49.93; 3. Hahn, Millard North, 1:51.02; 4. Beber, Creighton Prep, 1:53.15; 5. Dankert, Grand Island, 1:54.26; 6. Finnegan, Creighton Prep, 1:54.47; 7. Clark, Creighton Prep, 1:55.03; 8. Carter, Lincoln East, 1:56.29; 9. Meranda, Lincoln Southwest, 1:56.29; 10. Guzman, Omaha Westside, 1:57.01.
50 freestyle: 1. Germonprez, Omaha Westside, :20.17; 2. Wehbe, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South/Elkhorn North, :30.95; 3. Pospishil, Omaha Burke, :21.06; 4. Dvorak, Creighton Prep, :21.10; 5. Watson, Creighton Prep, :21.41; 6. Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :21.47; 7. Horner, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South/Elkhorn North, :21.52; 8. Mayo, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South/Elkhorn North, :21.53; 9. Guzman, Omaha Westside, :21.56; 10. Paup, Lincoln East, :21.56.
Diving: 1. Mathews, Creighton Prep, 556.80; 2. Hatt, Lincoln Pius X, 545.10; 3. Orth, Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South, 498.10; 4. Shaddy, Bellevue West, 484.00; 5. Dumond, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South/Elkhorn North, 455.10; 6. Knoell, Kearney, 442.00; 7. Farr, Lincoln Southeast, 417.20; 8. Rinaldi, Millard North, 401.70; 9. Bradley, Millard South, 392.65; 10. Lenz, Lincoln East, 384.45.
100 butterfly: 1. Germonprez, Omaha Westside, :47.65; 2. Dvorak, Creighton Prep, 49.60; 3. Pospishil, Omaha Burke, 49.88; 4. Reida, Lincoln Southwest, .50.12; 5. Frederick, Lincoln East, :50.93; 6. Mayo, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South/Elkhorn North, :50.93; 7. Watson, Creighton Prep, :50.98; 8. Hahn, :50.99; 9. Clark, Creighton Prep, :51.20; 10. Beber, Creighton Prep, :51.61.
100 freestyle: 1. Germonprez, Omaha Westside, :43.85; 2. Pospishil, Omaha Burke, :46.21; 3. Wehbe, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South/Elkhorn North, :46.24; 4. Watson, Creighton Prep, :46.26; 5. Kolb, Lincoln Southwest, :46.31; 6. Guzman, Omaha Westside, :46.60; 7. O'Hanlon, Creighton Prep, :46.87; 8. Tyler Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :47.14; 9. Mayo, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South/Elkhorn North, :47.28; 10. Paup, Lincoln East, :47.97.
500 freestyle: 1. Germonprez, Omaha Westside, 4:32.46; 2. Watson, Creighton Prep, 4:34.78; 3. Hahn, Millard North, 4:35.80; 4. Carter, Lincoln East, 4:40.79; 5. Finnegan, Creighton Prep, 4:45.24; 6. Mendlick, Creighton Prep, 4:51.27; 7. Sambula-Monzalvo, Grand Island, 4:52.14; 8. Lewis, Creighton Prep, 4:52.96; 9. Cunningham, Omaha Westside, 4:53.04; 10. Spray, Norfolk, 4:54.39.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Creighton Prep, 1:23.88; 2. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South/Elkhorn North, 1:23.95; 3. Omaha Westside, 1:26.85; 4. Lincoln East, 1:27.55; 5. Millard North, 1:28.21; 6. Lincoln Southwest, 1:29.22; 7. Omaha Skutt/Mount Michael, 1:29.34; 8. Kearney, 1:30.29; 9. Fremont, 1:30.80; 10. Lincoln Pius X, 1:31.20.
100 backstroke: 1. Germonprez, Omaha Westside, :47.58; 2. Kolb, Lincoln Southwest, :51.32; 3. Watson, Creighton Prep, :51.68; 4. Pospishil, Omaha Burke, :51.86; 5. Horner, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South/Elkhorn North, :52.32; 6. Finnegan, Creighton Prep, :52.51; 7. Frederick, Lincoln East, :52.83; 8. Dvorak, Creighton Prep, :53.04; 9. Coffey, Lincoln Pius X, :53.40; 10. Liekhus, Creighton Prep, :53.53.
100 breaststroke: 1. Germonprez, Omaha Westside, :55.16; 2. Guzman, Omaha Westside, :55.58; 3. Hahn, Millard North, :55.75; 4. Beber, Creighton Prep, :56.06; 5. Keuser, Millard South, :56.19; 6. Watson, Creighton Prep, :57.88; 7. Dankert, Grand Island, 58:00; 8. Clark, Creighton Prep, :58:02; 9. Ciafre, Grand Island, :58.78; 10. Christ, Fremont, :58.96.
400 freestyle relay: Elkhorn/Elkhorn South/Elkhorn North, 3:07.67; 2. Creighton Prep, 3:07.80; 3. Lincoln Southwest, 3:09.83; 4. Lincoln East, 3:12.21; 5. Omaha Westside, 3:12.39; 6. Lincoln Pius X, 3:15.92; 7. Grand Island, 3:19.05; 8. Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South, 3:21.08; 9. Millard North, 3:21.41; 10. Omaha Skutt/Mount Michael, 3:21.89.