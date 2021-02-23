Boys state swimming leaders heading into this week's state meet

Boys swimming
STATE LEADERS
200 medley relay--1. Lincoln Southwest, 1:31.62; 2. Creighton Prep, 1:34.20; 3. Millard North, 1:38.96; 4. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:39.18; 5. Fremont, 1:39.41; 6. Lincoln Pius X, 1:39.62; 7. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:40.05; 8. Omaha North, 1:40.39; 9. Omaha Burke, 1:40.48; 10. Lincoln East, 1:41.07.
200 freestyle-- 1. Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, 1:40.07; 2. Watson, Creighton Prep, 1:42.51; 3. Galles, Gretna, 1:43.31; 4. Wehbe, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:44.06; 5. Mayo, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:45.84; 6. Novinski, Grand Island, 1:45.98; 7. Kolb, Lincoln Southwest, 1:46.12; 8. Wilson, Grand Island, 1:46.28; 9. Sambula-Monzalvo, Grand Island, 1:46.42; 10. Gilmore, Ralston/Gross, 1:46.71.
200 IM--1. Watson, Creighton Prep, 1:54.35; 2. Smith, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:55.36; 3. Kaelin, Creighton Prep, 1:55.76; 4. Hahn, Gretna, 1:56.89; 5. Dankert, Grand Island, 1:57.52; 6. Guzman, Omaha Westside, 1:57.81; 7. Frodyma, Omaha South, 1:58.00; 8. Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, 1:58.28; 9. Bailey, Lincoln Southwest, 1:58.86; 10. Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, 1:59.21.
50 freestyle--1. Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, :20.13; 2. Paup, Lincoln East, :21.69; 3. Wehbe, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :21.72; 4. E. Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :21.75; 5. Novinski, Grand Island, :21.76; 6. Guzman, Omaha Westside, :21.91; 7. Horner, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :21.92; 8. Pospishil, Omaha Burke, :21.97; 9. Smith, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :22.01; 10. Nissen, Creighton Prep, :22.03.
100 butterfly--1. Smith, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :51.10; 2. Mayo, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :51.27; 3. Goaley, Creighton Prep, :51.78; 4. Frodyma, Omaha South, :51.84; 5. Pospishil, Omaha Burke, :51.85; 6. Neil, Lincoln Southwest, :52.23; 7. Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, :52.46; 8. Kinney, Kearney, :52.52; 9. T. Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :52.59; 10. Clark, Creighton Prep, :52.91.
100 freestyle--1. Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, :46.04; 2. Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, :46.16; 3. Galles, Gretna, :47.62; 4. Smith, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :47.77; 5. Mayo, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :47.83; 6. Wehbe, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :47.87; 7. Watson, Creighton Prep, :48.05; 8. Paup, Lincoln East, 48.28; 9. Kolb, Lincoln Southwest, :48.32; 10. Horner, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :48.38.
500 freestyle--1. Watson, Creighton Prep, 4:39.94; 2. Novinski, Grand Island, 4:40.04; 3. Muse, Creighton Prep, 4:45.52; 4. Hahn, Gretna, 4:46.75; 5. Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, 4:50.53; 6. Wilson, Grand Island, 4:51.09; 7. Ellison, Omaha Westside, 4:51.13; 8. Sambula-Monzalvo, Grand Island, 4:51.69; 9. Frye, Lincoln Southwest, 4:53.48; 10. Becker, Lincoln Pius X, 4:55.38.
200 freestyle relay--1. Lincoln Southwest, 1:25.28; 2. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:26.35; 3. Creighton Prep, 1;26.70; 4. Kearney, 1:28.17; 5. Lincoln Pius X, 1:30.74; 6. Omaha Burke, 1:30.98; 7. Grand Island, 1:31.22; 8. Omaha Central, 1:31.47; 9. Millard North, 1:31.96; 10. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:32.15.
100 backstroke--T1. Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, :51.95; T1. Watson, Creighton Prep, :51.95; 3. Belik, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, :53.04; 4. Ravnsborg, Creighton Prep, :53.23; 5. Horner, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :53.64; 6. Bailey, Lincoln Southwest, :53.73; 7. Smith, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :53.74; 8. Kinney, Kearney, :53.97; 9. E. Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :54.16; 10. Coffey, Lincoln Pius X, :54.52
100 breaststroke--1. Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, :54.58; 2. Guzman, Omaha Westside, :57.34; 3. Kaelin, Creighton Prep, :57.54; 4. Olmer, Norfolk, :58.38; 5. Zheng, Millard North, :58.76; 6. Vyhidal, Lincoln Pius X, :58.87; 7. Hahn, Gretna, :59.18; 8. Dankert, Grand Island, :59.55; 9. Beber, Creighton Prep, :59.81; 10. Novinski, Grand Island, :59.93.
400 freestyle relay--1. Lincoln Southwest, 3:10.24; 2. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 3:10.73; 3. Creighton Prep, 3:13.86; 4. Grand Island, 3:18.45; 5. Kearney, 3:18.72; 6. Lincoln East, 3:18.75; 7. Lincoln Pius X, 3:18.98; 8. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 3:20.32; 9. Millard North, 3:20.52; 10. Omaha Central, 3:20.71.
Diving--1. Brouillette, North Platte, 503.55; 2. Hatt, Lincoln Pius X, 453.60; 3. Orth, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 450.40; 4. Hunt, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 435.10; 5. Rinaldi, Millard North, 388.05; 6. Harbols, Kearney, 388.00; 7. Rathbun, Millard South, 383.10; 8. Olmer, Beatrice, 383.00; 9. Castillo, Omaha Central, 381.30; 10. Andress, Omaha Westside, 379.95.