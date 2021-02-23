 Skip to main content
Boys state swimming leaders heading into this week's state meet
agate

Boys state swimming leaders heading into this week's state meet

State swimming, 2.29

Grand Island's Jonathan Novinski (right) competes in the boys 200-yard freestyle during the state swimming meet finals at the Devaney Sports Center in 2020.

 Journal Star file photo

Boys swimming

STATE LEADERS

200 medley relay--1. Lincoln Southwest, 1:31.62; 2. Creighton Prep, 1:34.20; 3. Millard North, 1:38.96; 4. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:39.18; 5. Fremont, 1:39.41; 6. Lincoln Pius X, 1:39.62; 7. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:40.05; 8. Omaha North, 1:40.39; 9. Omaha Burke, 1:40.48; 10. Lincoln East, 1:41.07.

200 freestyle-- 1. Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, 1:40.07; 2. Watson, Creighton Prep, 1:42.51; 3. Galles, Gretna, 1:43.31; 4. Wehbe, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:44.06; 5. Mayo, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:45.84; 6. Novinski, Grand Island, 1:45.98; 7. Kolb, Lincoln Southwest, 1:46.12; 8. Wilson, Grand Island, 1:46.28; 9. Sambula-Monzalvo, Grand Island, 1:46.42; 10. Gilmore, Ralston/Gross, 1:46.71.

200 IM--1. Watson, Creighton Prep, 1:54.35; 2. Smith, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:55.36; 3. Kaelin, Creighton Prep, 1:55.76; 4. Hahn, Gretna, 1:56.89; 5. Dankert, Grand Island, 1:57.52; 6. Guzman, Omaha Westside, 1:57.81; 7. Frodyma, Omaha South, 1:58.00; 8. Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, 1:58.28; 9. Bailey, Lincoln Southwest, 1:58.86; 10. Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, 1:59.21.

50 freestyle--1. Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, :20.13; 2. Paup, Lincoln East, :21.69; 3. Wehbe, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :21.72; 4. E. Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :21.75; 5. Novinski, Grand Island, :21.76; 6. Guzman, Omaha Westside, :21.91; 7. Horner, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :21.92; 8. Pospishil, Omaha Burke, :21.97; 9. Smith, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :22.01; 10. Nissen, Creighton Prep, :22.03.

100 butterfly--1. Smith, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :51.10; 2. Mayo, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :51.27; 3. Goaley, Creighton Prep, :51.78; 4. Frodyma, Omaha South, :51.84; 5. Pospishil, Omaha Burke, :51.85; 6. Neil, Lincoln Southwest, :52.23; 7. Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, :52.46; 8. Kinney, Kearney, :52.52; 9. T. Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :52.59; 10. Clark, Creighton Prep, :52.91.

100 freestyle--1. Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, :46.04; 2. Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, :46.16; 3. Galles, Gretna, :47.62; 4. Smith, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :47.77; 5. Mayo, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :47.83; 6. Wehbe, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :47.87; 7. Watson, Creighton Prep, :48.05; 8. Paup, Lincoln East, 48.28; 9. Kolb, Lincoln Southwest, :48.32; 10. Horner, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :48.38.

500 freestyle--1. Watson, Creighton Prep, 4:39.94; 2. Novinski, Grand Island, 4:40.04; 3. Muse, Creighton Prep, 4:45.52; 4. Hahn, Gretna, 4:46.75; 5. Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, 4:50.53; 6. Wilson, Grand Island, 4:51.09; 7. Ellison, Omaha Westside, 4:51.13; 8. Sambula-Monzalvo, Grand Island, 4:51.69; 9. Frye, Lincoln Southwest, 4:53.48; 10. Becker, Lincoln Pius X, 4:55.38.

200 freestyle relay--1. Lincoln Southwest, 1:25.28; 2. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:26.35; 3. Creighton Prep, 1;26.70; 4. Kearney, 1:28.17; 5. Lincoln Pius X, 1:30.74; 6. Omaha Burke, 1:30.98; 7. Grand Island, 1:31.22; 8. Omaha Central, 1:31.47; 9. Millard North, 1:31.96; 10. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:32.15.

100 backstroke--T1. Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, :51.95; T1. Watson, Creighton Prep, :51.95; 3. Belik, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, :53.04; 4. Ravnsborg, Creighton Prep, :53.23; 5. Horner, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :53.64; 6. Bailey, Lincoln Southwest, :53.73; 7. Smith, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :53.74; 8. Kinney, Kearney, :53.97; 9. E. Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :54.16; 10. Coffey, Lincoln Pius X, :54.52

100 breaststroke--1. Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, :54.58; 2. Guzman, Omaha Westside, :57.34; 3. Kaelin, Creighton Prep, :57.54; 4. Olmer, Norfolk, :58.38; 5. Zheng, Millard North, :58.76; 6. Vyhidal, Lincoln Pius X, :58.87; 7. Hahn, Gretna, :59.18; 8. Dankert, Grand Island, :59.55; 9. Beber, Creighton Prep, :59.81; 10. Novinski, Grand Island, :59.93.

400 freestyle relay--1. Lincoln Southwest, 3:10.24; 2. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 3:10.73; 3. Creighton Prep, 3:13.86; 4. Grand Island, 3:18.45; 5. Kearney, 3:18.72; 6. Lincoln East, 3:18.75; 7. Lincoln Pius X, 3:18.98; 8. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 3:20.32; 9. Millard North, 3:20.52; 10. Omaha Central, 3:20.71.

Diving--1. Brouillette, North Platte, 503.55; 2. Hatt, Lincoln Pius X, 453.60; 3. Orth, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 450.40; 4. Hunt, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 435.10; 5. Rinaldi, Millard North, 388.05; 6. Harbols, Kearney, 388.00; 7. Rathbun, Millard South, 383.10; 8. Olmer, Beatrice, 383.00; 9. Castillo, Omaha Central, 381.30; 10. Andress, Omaha Westside, 379.95.

