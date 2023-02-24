Jadeon Carter peeked.

Through wet goggles, he could see the giant scoreboard on the north wall of the Devaney Sports Center natatorium. He liked what he saw.

"I saw that I was holding 27-mids (pace). I was like, 'OK, this is right where I want to be,'" Carter said afterward.

Carter, a sophomore, popped a 4:34.01 in the boys 500 freestyle to move to No. 5 on the all-time list compiled by the Omaha World-Herald.

"When I was done with the race, I definitely was excited," Carter said. "That was a big drop for me. I had a little bit of a splishy-splash party there."

Carter was one of three swimmers to make a move on the 500 list, joining Creighton Prep's John Watson and Millard North's Kalvin Hahn. Watson's 4:29.24 is now No. 1 and Hahn's 4:32.80 is fifth-best.

Watson and Hahn, both seniors, are both among the state's Big Three, which is rounded out by Nate Germonprez. In just his second state meet, Carter perked up at being near the state's elite group.

"I'm honored to have my name up with them," Carter said. "Germonprez, Hahn, Watson ... they're some of the best athletes we've ever had in state history.

"For me to have my name up there, it really means a lot."

East coach Uriah Reiners has seen Carter's improvement firsthand. Reiners began training Carter year-round two years ago. At that time, his 500 time was 4:56 or 4:57.

Friday represented a 23-second difference.

"We knew something big was coming," Reiners said.

Added East co-head coach Emma McEntarffer: "He likes to swim fast. That's one of my favorite things about him. "He's constantly looking at what other people are doing, and what he can do to get better."

Meant to be broken

That's what they say about records, right?

Germonprez took down two state records Friday — besting his own 100-yard freestyle record by 0.24 seconds to 43.61. Then, he swam a blistering 19.83 to lead off Westside's 200 freestyle relay.

Watson's 4:29.24 in the 500 is also a state record.

Something says we'll see more of these tomorrow as Germonprez and Watson have one last go in a high school competition.

City standouts

* Lincoln Southwest junior Aidin Kolb had the third- and fourth-best times in the 100 backstroke and 100 freestyle, respectively.

He went :51.25 in the backstroke and :46.68. In both events, he trails seniors. The mind wanders to what Kolb can achieve at this time next year.

* The 400 freestyle relay could be fun. Lincoln East (3:12.10) and Lincoln Southwest (3:13.58) went No. 2 and No. 3 in the prelims. Teams will almost certainly adjust their lineups for Saturday's finals (Germonprez and Watson sat out Friday), but look for the Spartans and Silver Hawks to battle it out for third or fourth.

* More Silver Hawks vs. Spartans in the 100 butterfly, where Southwest's Tyler Reida went :50.62 for third in the prelims, immediately followed by East's Reid Frederick in :51.19.

Talkin' team race

Creighton Prep is in the driver's seat, advancing 13 to the finals and seven to the consolations. Westside is next with 11 and five.

