Boys high school swimming leaders, 2/24

Boys swimming
STATE LEADERS
200 medley relay--1. Creighton Prep, 1:33.40; 2. Omaha Westside, 1:35.91; 3. Lincoln Southwest, 1:36.14; 4. Lincoln Pius X, 1:37.33; 5. Millard North, 1:38.61; 6. Papillion-La Vista/South, 1:38.85; 7. Kearney, 1:39.15; 8. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:39.21; 9. Omaha Central, 1:39.66; 10. Norfolk, 1:40.17.
200 freestyle--1. Clark, Creighton Prep, 1:40.64; 2. Novinski, Grand Island, 1:41.36; 3. Perry, Creighton Prep, 1:42.27; 4. Roberts, Lincoln East, 1:43.70; 5. Germonprez, Omaha Westside, 1:43.94; 6. Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, 1:44.06; 7. Smith, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:45.09; 8. Fraley, Lincoln Southwest, 1:45.84; 9. Wilson, Grand Island, 1:46.04; 10. Kelly, Omaha Westside, 1:46.21.
200 IM--1. Germonprez, Omaha Westside, 1:53.96; 2. Novinski, Grand Island, 1:55.32; 3. Clark, Creighton Prep, 1:56.23; 4. Watson, Creighton Prep, 1:56.41; 5. Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, 1:57.04; 6. Schmaderer, Creighton Prep, 1:57.80; 7. Johnson, Hastings, 1:58.58; 8. Frodyma, Omaha South, 1:59.29; 9. Olmer, Norfolk, 1:59.30; 10. Hahn, Gretna, 1:59.35.
50 freestyle--1. Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, :21.16; 2. Sieglaff, Lincoln High, :21.38; 3. Carney, Norfolk, :21.57; 4. Feit, Lincoln Northeast, :21.68; 5. Lewandowski, Grand Island, :21.74; 6. Germonprez, Omaha Westside, :21.74; 7. Lundin, Omaha Westside, :21.78; 8. Ciriaco, Papillion-La Vista/South, :21.81; 9. Kempf, Lincoln Pius X, :21.82; 10. Smith, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :21.90.
Diving--1. McCarter, Millard South, 527.15; 2. Brouillette, North Platte, 455.90; 3. Winston, Lincoln High, 414.25; 4. Frisbie, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 413.90; 5. Hunt, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 404.35; 6. Orth, Papillion-La Vista/South, 394.60; 7. Turpen, Hastings, 394.55; 8. Shaddy, Creighton Prep, 376.25; 9. Goodwin, Omaha Westside, 363.75; 10. Lavicky, Ralston/Omaha Gross, 357.55.
100 butterfly--1. Clark, Creighton Prep, :48.62; 2. Lundin, Omaha Westside, :50.94; 3. Perry, Creighton Prep, :51.07; 4. Nieveen, Kearney, :51.81; 5. Germonprez, Omaha Westside, :51.82; 6. Dice, Lincoln East, :52.09; 7. Edwards, Millard South, :52.49; 8. Smith, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :52.88; 9. Hood, Creighton Prep, :53.03; 10. Dice, Lincoln East, :53.13.
100 freestyle--1. Clark, Creighton Prep, :45.91; 2. Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, :46.51; 3. Sieglaff, Lincoln High, :46.93; 4. Lundin, Omaha Westside, :47.06; 5. Smith, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :47.24; 6. Feit, Lincoln Northeast, :47.25; 7. Davis, Omaha Westside, :47.26; 8. Germonprez, Omaha Westside, :47.30; 9. Novinski, Grand Island, :47.43; 10. Perry, Creighton Prep, :47.74.
500 freestyle--1. Novinski, Grand Island, 4:32.54; 2. Perry, Creighton Prep, 4:42.38; 3. Roberts, Lincoln East, 4:44.64; 4. Germonprez, Omaha Westside, 4:47.06; 5. Watson, Creighton Prep, 4:47.89; 6. Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, 4:48.86; 7. Clark, Creighton Prep, 4:50.25; 8. Wilson, Grand Island, 4:50.26; 9. Becker, Lincoln Pius X, 4:51.24; 10. Kelly, Omaha Westside, 4:51.26.
200 freestyle relay--1. Creighton Prep, 1:26.62; 2. Lincoln Southwest, 1:27.82; 3. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:28.22; 4. Lincoln East, 1:28.86; 5. Omaha Westside, 1:29.05; 6. Papillion-La Vista/South, 1:29.14; 7. Millard West, 1:29.25; 8. Grand Island, 1:29.44; 9. Millard North, 1:30.38; 10. Hastings, 1:30.86.
100 backstroke--1. Clark, Creighton Prep, :49.99; 2. Germonprez, Omaha Westside, :51.15; 3. Davis, Omaha Westside, :51.58; 4. Carney, Norfolk, :51.58; 5. Dice, Lincoln East, :52.65; 6. Smith, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :52.94; 7. Kinney, Kearney, :53.30; 8. Ravnsborg, Creighton Prep, :53.34; 9. Dice, Lincoln East, :53.42; 10. Novinski, Grand Island, :53.77.
100 breaststroke--1. Johnson, Hastings, :57.48; 2. Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, :57.75; 3. Kaelin, Creighton Prep, :58.66; 4. Novinski, Grand Island, :58.82; 5. Zheng, Millard North, :58.97; 6. Olmer, Norfolk, :59.04; 7. Schamderer, Creighton Prep, :59.52; 8. Germonprez, Omaha Westside, :59.57; 9. Vyhidal, Lincoln Pius X, :59.63; 10. Newland, Lincoln Pius X, 1:00.18.
400 freestyle relay--1. Creighton Prep, 3:07.77; 2. Omaha Westside, 3:11.02; 3. Lincoln Southwest, 3:12.94; 4. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 3:14.01; 5. Millard West, 3:14.86; 6. Lincoln East, 3:15.07; 7. Norfolk, 3:16.86; 8. Lincoln Pius X, 3:17.41; 9. Grand Island, 3:17.54; 10. Omaha Central, 3:19.04.