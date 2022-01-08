'Both races I was hurting,' says Palmer, but the Southwest senior swimmer will take that after rough start to season

OMAHA — Tommy Palmer felt his muscles burning a bit during his two races at the Millard South Invitational on Saturday.
OK, he felt it a lot.
“Both races I was hurting,” the Lincoln Southwest senior said of competing in the two longest races, the 200- and 500-yard freestyles.
But make no mistake, Palmer will gladly take on a little pain if it means being back in the pool and helping his team win another meet.
Palmer, a five-time state individual champion, came down with mononucleosis over Thanksgiving break, forcing him out of the pool for a week and into bed. That meant missing the season-opening dual against rival Lincoln East. The alternative that day was hooking up the livestream of the Spartans-Hawks dual to a TV in his room and cheering from there.
Palmer also missed the Junior Winter Nationals in Austin, Texas.
Originally, the plan was to return competitively this weekend at Millard South, but Palmer recovered enough to compete in one event against Lincoln High and on three relays at the Knight Invitational just before Christmas break.
“Over winter training I finally felt back to my full 100% again,” Palmer said.
That showed Saturday. Still building up his energy and endurance for the longer races, Palmer won the 200 freestyle in 1 minute, 43.84 seconds, and the 500 freestyle in 4:51.27, holding off Lincoln East’s Jadeon Carter (4:52.79).
“That was just the whole point, get up, do those long events, and get that energy back for those long races,” said Palmer, who immediately after the 500 turned around to anchor Southwest’s winning 200 freestyle relay team.
Palmer’s return to a full slate gives Southwest another boost entering the grind of the swim season. The defending champion Silver Hawks rolled to Saturday’s team title behind wins from Kael Mlinek (100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke), Mason Schroeder (200 individual medley) and in all three relays.
The Silver Hawks won the meet behind a 386½-point performance, outdistancing the next closest team by 159½ points.
Lincoln East, which got an event title from junior Ian Paup in the 50 freestyle (:22.45), placed second.
The Lincoln Southwest girls made it a clean sweep of the team titles behind event wins from Bella Livingston (200 freestyle), Isabella Morales (200 IM) and Payton Kollmorgen (500 freestyle). Southwest, which had eight top-three finishes, racked up 286 points. Papillion-La Vista (237) was second and Lincoln East (201) was third.
Livingston dropped more than 4 seconds on her seed time in winning the 200 free in 1:58.63.
“They’re all pretty tired, so the fact that they had the get up and go today was pretty impressive for a few of them,” Southwest coach Ross Mueller said. “This is kind of the year where they’ve been working pretty hard in practices, so it’s a tiring meet and they knew that coming in.
“It’s just that time of the season.”
Papillion-La Vista’s Olivia Dendinger was the only two-event winner on the girls side. She placed first in the 50 freestyle (:24.40) and the 100 butterfly (:58.60).
Bolts second at Kearney
The Lincoln Pius X boys and girls each placed second at the Kearney Invitational.
The Thunderbolts got a boost from their divers. Hatt won the boys title with a 417.70, and Caroline Phelan led a 1-2-3 podium finish for Pius X in girls diving.
Lincoln Northeast's Elsie Maxwell won the 100 butterfly in 1:02.42, and anchored the Rockets' winning 400 freestyle replay team.
Kearney (boys) and Grand Island (girls) won the team titles.
