'Both races I was hurting,' says Palmer, but the Southwest senior swimmer will take that after rough start to season

OMAHA — Tommy Palmer felt his muscles burning a bit during his two races at the Millard South Invitational on Saturday.

OK, he felt it a lot.

“Both races I was hurting,” the Lincoln Southwest senior said of competing in the two longest races, the 200- and 500-yard freestyles.

But make no mistake, Palmer will gladly take on a little pain if it means being back in the pool and helping his team win another meet.

Palmer, a five-time state individual champion, came down with mononucleosis over Thanksgiving break, forcing him out of the pool for a week and into bed. That meant missing the season-opening dual against rival Lincoln East. The alternative that day was hooking up the livestream of the Spartans-Hawks dual to a TV in his room and cheering from there.

Palmer also missed the Junior Winter Nationals in Austin, Texas.

Originally, the plan was to return competitively this weekend at Millard South, but Palmer recovered enough to compete in one event against Lincoln High and on three relays at the Knight Invitational just before Christmas break.