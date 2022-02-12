Bella Livingston flips the outcomes this time to help lead LSW girls to a ninth straight HAC title

FREMONT — With a two-time state champion in the same events, Bella Livingston didn't need motivation.

It didn't hurt having both to push her.

The Lincoln Southwest junior recorded career-best times in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles to win both events to help lead the Silver Hawks to their ninth straight girls title at the Heartland Athletic Conference swimming meet Saturday at the Fremont YMCA.

Livingston won the 50 in 23.83 seconds and the 100 in :52.00.

The wins come a year after Livingston finished second to Lincoln Southeast's Natalya Woods in both events. Woods, a sophomore, was there lurking in the nearby lanes again. This time it was Livingston touching first.

"We always have a really good race, and I can always count on her to give me a good race," Livingston said. "I wanted those events, she wanted them, too. I think we both had really great swims."

Woods, who won two state titles last year, finished second in both events.

Livingston credits her success to coaching. That includes former Southwest sprinter and state champion Anna Heinrich, who is serving as a volunteer assistant coach at the school. And if Livingston needs more coaching, she can turn to her sister Berkeley, who won multiple HAC and state titles and now swims at Nebraska.

"She's one of those your racers when you put a task in front of her, especially in the water, she'll get after it," Southwest coach Ross Mueller said. "She wanted to get out and kind of show what she can do right there and she as heck did it."

Southwest outdistanced the field behind wins in seven events.

Senior Isabella Morales defended her titles in the 200 individual medley (2:09.35) and 100 butterfly (:58.01), and senior Lily Schroeder repeated as HAC champion in the 500 freestyle (5:12.17). Southwest also won the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

Southwest scored 519½ points. Lincoln East (351) was second and Grand Island (231) was third.

Lincoln East had two champions. Freshman Avari Wischhoff held off Southwest freshman Grace Lienemann (1:54.74-1:54.76) to win an exciting 200 freestyle race. Junior Ashlea Johnson, one of the top breaststroke swimmers in the state, won her event in 1:05.67.

She fell behind Norfolk's Elsie Olberding before catching her and then passing over the final 25 yards.

"On our team, we always put team above self, so I'm just so grateful to get those points for my team and get us as far up as I can," Johnson said.

"Today I definitely had to pick up my pace in the last 25 and get to the wall first."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.