The Lincoln East swimming team earned a boys-girls sweep of the Heartland Athletic Conference meet on Saturday at the Fremont YMCA.

The Spartan boys racked up 441.5 points, fending off Lincoln Southwest, which had 410. Lincoln Pius X was third with 225.

The Silver Hawks won seven boys events. East had two, relying on depth and consistency to earn the meet title. Jadeon Carter won the 500-yard freestyle for the Spartans and was a part of the winning 200 freestyle relay team.

Aidin Kolb and Tyler Reida were busy for Southwest. Kolb won the 100 freestyle and the 100 backstroke, while Reida triumphed in the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly. Both were on the Silver Hawks' winning relay teams in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle.

The girls team race also came down to the Spartans (449 points) and Silver Hawks (403).

Avery Smith won the 500 freestyle for East, and Avari Wischhof claimed the 100 backstroke crown. Both helped the Spartans' relay team to a win in the 200 medley.

Emma Thober won the 200 individual medley for the Silver Hawks, and Ashlyn Penas added a win in the 100 freestyle.

Other city winners included Lincoln Southeast's Natalya Woods in the 50 freestyle (:23.77) and 100 freestyle (:51.89). The Knights also won the 200 and 400 freestyle relays with Sawyer Eastman, Arianna Woods, Maizie Stricker and Natalya Woods.

Photos: The sights from the HAC diving meet