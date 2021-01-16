Elsie Maxwell was well out in front in her two individual events Saturday. Nothing but clean water in front of her.

The Lincoln Northeast sophomore swimmer was the first to touch the wall in the fast heat in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 butterfly.

Any other year, Maxwell would hop out of the water and moments later make her way to the podium to collect a medal.

But this isn't a normal swim season.

Turns out, Maxwell's closest challengers at this year's Gene Cotter Invitational were not in the same pool as her at Northeast High School. The second-closest finisher in the 200 IM was at Lincoln North Star, and the second-closest finisher in the 100 butterfly was at Lincoln High.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 10-team Gene Cotter meet was split between three sites this year. The invite started at 10 a.m. at each place, and results were merged together at the end of the meet.

"It's really weird because this meet last year was so packed with all the teams, and now there's only three here," said Maxwell, who earned a pair of first-place finishes when the results were posted. "It feels really weird because you don't know how the other people are racing until it's uploaded on Meet Mobile."

John Sump won the Lincoln High portion of the boys 100 backstroke, but had no idea if it was good enough to land him a medal until well after the invite was over.

"I think it's a different atmosphere, but I really want us to get back to where we were," said Sump, who place fifth. "I don't think that swim can push me to the top (spot), but maybe I can get top six and medal."

No high school sport has been more affected by the pandemic than swimming and diving. A typical meet environment — hundreds of swimmers confined around a 25-yard swimming pool — does not fit well into the social distance protocols put in place to fight off COVID-19.

Because of that, just about every large meet in the state this season was canceled, including the Knight Invitational at Lincoln Southeast.

But the Cotter invite, which started in 1996, found a way to navigate the tough waters.

"This was a team effort, because (Northeast coach) Sam Bach and (North Star coach) Jace Ahlberg were kind enough to offer to host part of the meet," Lincoln High coach Richard Conradt said. "(That) made it possible because we're all limited because of social spacing and how many teams we have inside a facility."

The sites themselves looked quite different Saturday. The stands, normally packed with parents and spectators, were occupied by teams, and there were no spectators allowed. Only coaches, swimmers, timers and meet officials were present.

And with swimmers spread out over three pools, competitors had to take on a different mentality.

Maxwell, for example, had big leads in both of her events and with no swimmers in the next lanes pushing her, she had to find other ways to reach her full potential.

"I've been keeping up with my best competitions' times on Meet Mobile, and I've been looking at how they raced at meets like this year," said Maxwell, who won the 200 IM in 2:17.54 and the 100 butterfly in 1:00.81, winning the fly by 0.29 seconds. "I know that even though people at this pool may not be next to me, other people at different pools may be even faster, so I have to work that much hard to go faster."

There were no podiums to stand on, and no medals to hand out on site. There were no team score updates (Kearney boys and Grand Island girls won the team titles) to announce heading into the final events. Swimmers had to cheer from the stands and not on the pool deck.

"You just kind of have to bring that yourself," Maxwell said of creating energy. "And really think about it and go out and race. Our team, we try to get as loud as we can to still bring that energy to meets and pump each other up, which I think has helped, but it's not nearly what it was like last year."

But the Gene Cotter meet still carried on the tradition of awarding each heat winner a banana.

Sure, the meet was different, but everybody appreciated the opportunity to swim, Conradt said.

"I would describe the season as pretty remarkable that we've been able to have the adults, parents and athletes commit to following through with the protocols to make it successful," he said. "I think the most important thing is they're with their friends, and I think that's what means the most to them.

"This is like icing on the cake."

Grand Island's Jonathan Novinski set a meet record in the boys 50 freestyle (:22.07).

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

