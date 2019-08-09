After a three-year stint as an assistant swimming and diving coach at Lincoln Northeast, Marcus Bach is taking over the program.
Bach was named the Rockets' head coach Friday, taking over for Kyle Hunt, who took an assistant coaching job at Nebraska Wesleyan last month. Hunt had led the Rockets since 2004.
“Coach Bach has always developed great relationships with his swimmers. His knowledge of swimming and diving, and passion for teaching, coaching and promoting swimming are very evident,” said Northeast AD Clayton Heath in a statement.
Bach also serves as the head coach for the Heartland Aquatics swimming club.