Area Prep Sports Awards: A look at the 2020-21 swimming and diving nominees

Schroeder helped Southwest to a state championship with a gold-medal swim in the 100 backstroke, winning in :51.11. He also won the backstroke at the HAC championships.

Girls swimming

Katerina Hoffman

School: Lincoln Southeast | Year: Freshman

The diving standout set several pool records this season. She scored a 494.50 at the state meet to finish second to four-time state champion Megan Carter of Omaha Marian. She also scored a 501.45 to set a HAC meet record.

Isabella Morales

School: Lincoln Southwest | Year: Junior

Morales finished second in the 200 individual medley and sixth in the 500 freestyle at the state meet. She won the 200 IM in 2:10.99 and the 100 butterfly in :58.47 at the HAC meet and was among the state's more versatile swimmers.

Natalya Woods

School: Lincoln Southeast | Year: Freshman

Woods won the 50 and 100 freestyles at the HAC meet, and then had a breakout state meet, winning the 200 freestyle in 1:49.97 and the 500 in 5:05.96. She became only the third girls swimmer in state history to break 1:50 in the 200 free.

