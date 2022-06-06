Area Prep Sports Awards: 2021-22 nominees for swimming/diving, bowling

From the diamond to the court, high school athletes in the area did big things in 2021-22. This week, the Journal Star will reveal nominees for its Area Prep Sports Awards virtual show, which is Saturday.

Boys swimming

Kael Mlinek

School: Lincoln Southwest.

Year: Senior.

College: Princeton.

Mlinek was named the Journal Star's All-City honorary captain after winning two individual titles at the state meet in helping the Silver Hawks capture a second straight team crown. Mlinek won the 100-yard breaststroke for a third straight season and added gold in the 100 freestyle. He also was part of two winning relay teams and won four golds at the HAC meet.

Tommy Palmer

School: Lincoln Southwest.

Year: Senior.

College: Arizona.

Palmer concluded his decorated high school career by helping lead Southwest to a state championship. Palmer won the 50 freestyle (:20.10) and placed second in the 200 freestyle while anchoring two state-winning relay teams. Palmer, who also won three gold medals at the HAC meet, closed his prep career with six individual state titles.

Aidin Kolb

School: Lincoln Southwest.

Year: Sophomore.

College: Undecided.

Kolb emerged as one of the state's top young swimmers, finishing fourth in the 200 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle at the state meet. He won the 200 freestyle (1:43.70) at the HAC meet and earned All-City honors.

Girls swimming

Bella Livingston

School: Lincoln Southwest.

Year: Junior.

College: Undecided.

Livingston won the 50- and 100-yard freestyles at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet, and her momentum carried over into state where she won the 50 free gold — her first state title — in 23.72 seconds. The All-City honorary captain also swam a career-best time in the 100 free, finishing second at :51.74 while helping the Southwest girls wrap up a state championship.

Natalya Woods

School: Lincoln Southeast.

Year: Sophomore.

College: Undecided.

After overcoming several rounds of illness during the season, Woods came back strong at the state meet to win the 200 freestyle (1:50.90) and the 500 freestyle (5:09.39). Woods won both events as a freshman, too, keeping alive her hopes to win eight gold medals. She also placed second in the 50 and 100 freestyle races at the HAC meet.

Isabella Morales

School: Lincoln Southwest.

Year: Senior.

Morales closed her high school career with two more individual medals at the state meet. She was fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:08.86) and second in the 100 butterfly (:58.04). For the second straight year, she won two individual titles at HAC, winning the 200 IM and 100 fly.

Boys bowling

Cooper Nichols

School: Lincoln Pius X.

Year: Senior.

College: Midland (tennis).

Nichols bowled a four-game 956 (239 average) at the state tournament to grab the top seed for bracket play. He played eighth at districts in helping lead the Thunderbolts to a district championship and a spot in the team portion of the state tournament. Nichols bowled a 196.50 average heading into state, with a high game of 247.

Other nominees

Garrett Hansen

School: McCool Junction.

Year: Junior.

College: Undecided.

Hansen bowled a four-game 939 (234.75 average) at the state tournament to grab the No. 2 seed for bracket play, and he reached the semifinals. Hansen rolled a three-game 640 to place second at the A-5 district meet, and he helped McCool Junction land bowling as an NSAA sport. He bowled a 230 average with a high game of 267.

Dane Conner

School: Seward.

Year: Senior.

College: Peru State.

Conner was Seward's No. 1 bowler during his final season. He finished 12th in qualifying at the state tournament. He scored a 631 to win a district championship by 30 pins while helping lead Seward to a spot in the team bracket at state. Conner, the 2021 Journal Star area boys bowler of the year, bowled a 201 average with a high game of 246.

Girls bowling

Eve Brumm

School: Seward.

Year: Junior.

College: Undecided.

Brumm, who was an area girls bowling finalist in 2021, rolled a 493 at the A-5 district meet to place second, and her score helped the Bluejays secure the district title. She bowled a 152 average heading into state, with a high game of 246.

Cecilia Jaros

School: Lincoln Pius X.

Year: Sophomore.

College: Undecided.

Jaros rolled a 492 to finish in second place at the A-3 district meet, helping the Thunderbolts to a second-place finish at Sun Valley Lanes. She bowled a 147.90 average heading into state, with a high game of 254.

Megan Hague

School: Seward.

Year: Senior.

Hague was the top area finisher at the girls state tournament, placing 24th in the qualifying round. She rolled a 453 at the A-5 district meet to place fifth. She bowled a 156 average heading into state, with a high game of 210.

