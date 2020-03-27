2019-20 All-City Winter sports: Swimming and diving

A look at the top swimmers and divers from the past winter sports season.
GIRLS
(With state final time and finish)
200 medley relay: Pius X (Kara Owens, Katie Stonehocker, Anna Coffey, Olivia Theil), 1:47.90/4th.
200 freestyle: Katie Stonehocker, Pius X, sr., 1:54.44/3rd.
200 IM: Olivia Theil, Pius X, sr., 2:09.93/4th.
50 freestyle: Bella Livingston, Southwest, fr., :24.39/7th.
Diving: Peyton Prussa, Lincoln Southwest, sr., 322.00/11th.
100 butterfly: Marti Walstad, Southwest, sr., :58.77/9th.
100 freestyle: Bella Livingston, Southwest, fr., :52.67/2nd.
500 freestyle: Isabella Morales, Southwest, so., 5:11.54/2nd.
200 freestyle relay: Southwest (Bella Livingston, Avery Ryder, Lanyon Mlinek, Reanne Reida), 1:37.58/3rd.
100 backstroke: Kara Owens, Pius X, sr., :59.48/8th.
100 breaststroke: Katie Stonehocker, Pius X, sr., 1:03.57/2nd.
400 freestyle relay: Southwest (Bella Livingston, Isabella Morales, Lanyon Mlinek, Marti Walstad), 3:30.81/1st.
Honorary captain: Katie Stonehocker, Pius X.
BOYS
(With state final time and finish)
200 medley relay: Southwest (Ethan Reida, Kael Mlinek, Tyler Reida, Jacob Hohl), 1:36.10/3rd.
200 freestyle: Charles Roberts, East, sr., 1:42.50/3rd.
200 IM: Kael Mlinek, Southwest, so., 1:54.35/2nd.
50 freestyle: Tommy Palmer, Southwest, so., :20.63/1st; and Charles Sieglaff, Lincoln High, sr., :21.17/3rd.
Diving: Isaiah Watson, Lincoln High, sr., 365.60/T2nd.
100 butterfly: Cael Dice, Lincoln East, sr., :51.98/5th.
100 freestyle: Tommy Palmer, Southwest, so., :45.17/1st; and Caden Feit, Northeast, sr., :46.62/3rd.
500 freestyle: Charles Roberts, East, sr., 4:42.67/2nd.
200 freestyle relay: Southwest (Michael Fraley, Jacob Hohl, Ashton Bailey, Tommy Palmer), 1:26.98/3rd.
100 backstroke: Cael Dice, East, sr., :51.46/4th.
100 breaststroke: Kael Mlinek, Southwest, so., :56.81/1st.
400 freestyle relay: Southwest (Ethan Reida, Ashton Bailey, Kael Mlinek, Tommy Palmer), 3:07.48/2nd.
Honorary captain: Tommy Palmer, Southwest.
