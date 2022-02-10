After trampoline injury, it doesn't take Pius X diver Hatt long to spring back up and repeat at HAC

A sprained neck kept David Hatt out of the pool for about two weeks and just before his second biggest meet of the season.

It may have been the best timeout of Hatt's competitive career.

The Lincoln Pius X sophomore returned in stronger form to record his best score of the season and repeat as Heartland Athletic Conference boys diving champion Thursday at Lincoln Southeast High School.

Prior to HAC, Hatt's best season mark was a 434.45 just before Christmas break. Sparked by his 10th dive — an inward 2½ — he outlasted a talented group of divers Thursday with a 448.90. Lincoln Northeast's Jack Haeffner (411.40) was second and Lincoln Southwest's Seth Blaser (409.80) was third.

Hatt's win comes less than a week after he was able to return to the board.

"I haven't really gotten to practice that much, so it felt really, really good to come in and win," Hatt said.

Hatt injured his neck and ankle in a trampoline accident during a training session more than two weeks ago. Saturday was the first time he was able to practice at the rate he wanted to.

"I've been feeling pretty good and I think coming back stronger loosened up my back, which is nice," Hatt said. "I felt really good coming into this. I was really looking forward to this meet."

Hatt won last year's HAC meet as a freshman, scoring a 434.25. He scored 15 more points at the state meet, but finished second to North Platte's Jonathan Brouillette.

"It kind of lit a fire under me," Hatt said. "I've been training hard all summer, training hard all this year. I'm really hoping to take state."

To boost his state title hopes, Hatt upgraded his dive list, adding four 2½s. It's helped him become a more mature diver, Hatt said.

For the second straight year, a freshman from Lincoln Southeast won the the HAC girls diving gold.

Eve Nelson reached a season-high 413.45 to pull away from Lincoln Pius X's Caroline Phelan (389.10), who won this meet two years ago.

Katerina Hoffman won last year's meet before her family moved to the East Coast (Hoffman's mom, Natasha Chikina, took the diving coaching position at Rutgers).

Nelson and Hoffman were club diving teammates.

Though she was competing in her first HAC meet, Nelson said she wasn't nervous.

"It felt like a normal meet," said Nelson, who ranks fourth in the state this year. "I felt good about it.

"It just gives me more confidence and it gives me an idea of the people I'm going against."

Just as impressive, Nelson, who grew up on gymnastics, has only been diving for a three years.

"The last year I've really improved a lot, thanks to all my coaches," she said.

BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Hatt, Lincoln Pius X, 448.90; 2. Haeffner, Lincoln Northeast, 411.40; 3. Blaser, Lincoln Southwest, 409.80.

GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Nelson, Lincoln Southeast, 413.45; 2. Phelan, Lincoln Pius x, 389.10; 3. Schmit, Lincoln High, 382.30.

