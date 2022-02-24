After 'literal blood, sweat and tears,' Creighton Prep champ Mathews adds to boys state diving history

Adrenaline still pumping through him, Paul Mathews proudly wore his gold medal after outlasting a talented group of competitors.

But for Mathews, a gold medal meant more than being the next to join a long list of boys state diving champions, a list that began in 1932. On Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center, Mathews became the second Black athlete to win a Nebraska state diving title.

"I feel like I haven't just won state but I feel like I've also made a little bit of Black history during Black History Month, so it feels good," the Creighton Prep junior said.

The first and last do to it was Peter Charles for Bellevue West in 1993 and 1994.

Mathews' club diving coach?

Peter Charles.

"He's pushed me beyond my limits time after time after time, and it's been an amazing ride that I've had with him," said Mathews, who was discovered by Charles less than three years ago after Mathews was flipping around in an open-gym session.

Mathews won an entertaining back-and-forth and tight boys race, scoring 461.50 points. Papillion-La Vista/Papio South's Landon Orth (456.85) was second, Lincoln Pius X's David Hatt (453.00) was third and Bellevue West's Zach Shaddy (444.35) was fourth. Each had the lead at some point Thursday, and less than nine points separated Mathews, Orth and Hatt going into the final round.

Mathews executed an inward 2½ to score 46.50 points on his final dive. Orth, the last to go, needed 48.05 points to pass Mathews for the title, but settled for 43.40 to place second.

It was a much different outcome for Mathews, who failed to get out of the preliminary round last year, finishing 21st and watching the final rounds as a spectator.

"Really, I practiced a lot controlling my nerves, that was a big reason why I didn't do so well last year," said Mathews, who also became Prep's first diving champ since 2001. "I put literal blood, sweat and tears into all of this. I felt motivated since I the day I walked out of the natatorium last year.

"Now I'm even more motivated to do it next year."

On the girls side, Lainey Woodward was competing in her fourth state diving championships, but this was new waters for the Millard West senior.

This time she was the favorite to win, and the one everyone was watching. That led to some tight dives in the early going.

"Honestly, I think my nerves took over me and I was trying to be too perfect," Woodward said. "For that, I just chilled out and made sure I knew how to do all my dives."

Chill out she did, as experience and confidence overtook the nerves and Woodward overtook the field to claim her first state championship. She scored 478.20 points to give Millard West its first girls state diving champion.

Brownell Talbot/Omaha Concordia sophomore Sally McClellan (418.05) was second and Lincoln Southeast freshman Eve Nelson (391.95) was third.

It was the presence of a four-time state champion that helped Woodward to a title. Megan Carter, who won the previous four state titles for Omaha Marian, was watching a livestream of the event.

The Indiana freshman could sense Woodward was nervous.

"Probably after my third dive, she's texting me and giving me advice, telling me to relax," Woodward said.

What followed were Woodward's strongest dives, including a reverse on her sixth attempt that scored three nines from the judges.

Woodward, who will compete at Iowa next year, spent most of her childhood in gymnastics and she was a late arrival to the sport of diving. Her gymnastics background allowed her to succeed early. She got an eighth-place medal at state as a freshman, took runner-up to Carter as a sophomore and was fourth last year.

And now, a gold.

"It's very special, really exciting," said Woodward, who scored a 51.40 during the regular season to enter the meet as the top seed. "I feel like my work finally paid off for everything."

Nelson, who won the Heartland Athletic Conference title, was making her first appearance at state.

"It feels amazing to say that, and I'm hoping later on to keep it up," she said of her third-place showing. "I was just focusing on each dive, trying to hit it, like I do in practice."

BOYS MEDALISTS: 1. Paul Mathews, Creighton Prep, 461.50; 2. Landon Orth, Papio/Papio South, 456.85; 3. David Hatt, Lincoln Pius X, 453.00; 4. Zach Shaddy, Bellevue West, 444.35; 5. Jack Haeffner, Lincoln Northeast, 404.30; 6. Rowan Dumond, Elkhorn, 396.80; 7. Seth Blaser, Lincoln Southwest, 384.90; 8. Patrick Rathbun, Millard South, 371.90.

GIRLS MEDALISTS: 1. Lainey Woodward, Millard West, 478.20; 2. Sally McClellen, Brownell Talbot/Omaha Concordia, 418.05; 3. Eve Nelson, Lincoln Southeast, 391.95; 4. Macy Santoni, Omaha Burke, 376.95; 5. Nettie Knapton, Omaha Marian, 375.55; 6. Caroline Phelan, Lincoln Pius X, 366.40; 7. Novalee Schmit, Lincoln High, 357.10; 8. Emily Sutter, Elkhorn, 352.90.

