A Knight? A Tiger? A Tinigle? For Emma Walz, swimming for all three is a fun adventure

Walz won a gold medal donning the Bergan green and gold. Now she aims for similar-looking hardware representing Fremont's black and gold.

She's one of the state's most versatile swimmers. Walz currently ranks eighth in the state in the 200-yard freestyle and ninth in the 200 individual medley. She's a strong 50 free swimmer, but her best event is the 100 backstroke. She ranks fifth in the state with a time of 58.39 seconds, and finished seventh at state last year.

"This year I think is the year I've been most versatile (swimming) every event," Walz said. "I think backstroke is still my No. 1 event over all of them."

Ali Granger, Fremont's swimming coach, said Walz has taken it to another level as a senior.

"She loves to race," Granger said. "The more she can race, the better she is. We found out that she can't lead off on relays. She wants to be the anchor and when she sees somebody to chase down, that's just the biggest opponent for her. We put her with the boys at practice and keep up with them, and that's just something that she has truly taken to, that racing mentality."