A Knight? A Tiger? A Tinigle? For Emma Walz, swimming for all three is a fun adventure

High school student-athletes follow a daily drill. When the final bell rings, it's time to mentally prep for practice or that evening's game or meet.
Emma Walz's 5-minute drive to swim practice, however, is a little more unique.
Walz is an Archbishop Bergan student by day, and a Fremont Tiger by evening.
(Actually, she's a Tinigle, but we'll get to that later).
Because Bergan, a smaller school in Fremont, is not able to offer swimming, Walz is among a handful of non-Fremont students who swim for Fremont's co-op program. It gives Walz a chance to compete at the high school level in her favorite sport, and a chance to represent two schools.
"It's really cool to show up to school the next day and have all my friends and teachers ask me how the meet went, even though it's two different schools," Walz said. "It's cool to represent not only Bergan, but Fremont, too, and it brings the community together better."
Sport co-ops in towns and rural areas are not uncommon, especially in swimming. But Walz has an interesting co-op success story.
Very few swimmers can say they have played a role on a state championship volleyball team. Walz was part of Bergan's state title run on the volleyball court as a junior, and she started at middle hitter as a senior, helping the Knights reach the Class D-1 state final last fall.
Walz won a gold medal donning the Bergan green and gold. Now she aims for similar-looking hardware representing Fremont's black and gold.
She's one of the state's most versatile swimmers. Walz currently ranks eighth in the state in the 200-yard freestyle and ninth in the 200 individual medley. She's a strong 50 free swimmer, but her best event is the 100 backstroke. She ranks fifth in the state with a time of 58.39 seconds, and finished seventh at state last year.
"This year I think is the year I've been most versatile (swimming) every event," Walz said. "I think backstroke is still my No. 1 event over all of them."
Ali Granger, Fremont's swimming coach, said Walz has taken it to another level as a senior.
"She loves to race," Granger said. "The more she can race, the better she is. We found out that she can't lead off on relays. She wants to be the anchor and when she sees somebody to chase down, that's just the biggest opponent for her. We put her with the boys at practice and keep up with them, and that's just something that she has truly taken to, that racing mentality."
How fast does Walz like to swim? Well, just take a look at Fremont's record board. She owns every school record except two (the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke) and also is part of the three relay records.
Volleyball has played a role in Walz's presence in the record books. Granger said Walz has gotten stronger over the years, adding more muscle and that has transformed into powerful swims. Bergan's winning culture in volleyball also has followed Walz to the pool.
"She doesn't shy away from talking about that," Granger said of Walz's ultimate goals. "Every year we've seen Emma grow in the aspect that she's not afraid to talk about state. That has definitely rubbed off on the kids."
Fremont's co-op team includes two swimmers from Bergan and three from nearby Arlington. The team dubs themselves the Tinigles, a combination of Tigers (Fremont), Knights (Bergan) and Eagles (Arlington).
Though there are three schools being represented, Granger said the swim team is one big family, and the community embraces it. For Walz, taking aim at state swimming medals is a goal celebrated by more than one school.
"I just think it's such a cool thing for her to be able to do, but also for the different schools to see it," Granger said. "Everybody in Fremont knows, 'Yeah, she's a Bergan volleyball player, but she's also a Fremont swimmer.'
"We have Bergan kids on our record boards, and I think that's awesome. It just shows it doesn't matter what size of the school that they're all from, or what they have to offer."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.