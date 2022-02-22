A 'generational swimmer' and top-level recruit, Westside's Nate Germonprez is swimming into uncharted waters

OMAHA — Nate Germonprez was on a tour of Omaha Westside High School before his freshman year when he arrived at probably his favorite part of the tour.

The swimming pool.

He glanced up at the boys record board on the wall, seeing which marks he'd have a chance to pick off if he swam for the Warriors.

To get one or two at a school like Westside, which has claimed 23 boys state titles and produced swimmers like Chuck Sharpe and Mark Dietrich, would be a great feat in itself. But Germonprez did almost the unthinkable.

He got all of them.

"I mean, I guess that was the end goal," Germonprez said when asked if he thought he could achieve all eight individual records. "You want to get as many as you can, but there were some fast records up there, especially some of the older records.

"Being able to get them all, it's a cool feeling."

Germonprez hasn't just taken over the Westside record board. Just a junior, he's leaving his mark at each pool he enters and is swimming his way to one of the greatest seasons in boys state history.

If anyone would know, it's his coach Doug Krecklow, who has coached at Westside for 42 years and before that grew up in the Omaha swimming community.

"He's a generational swimmer," Krecklow said of Germonprez, who is ranked the No. 3 recruit in the 2023 class by SwimSwam and is committed to powerhouse Texas. "They don't come around very often."

There is no shortage of elite swimming talent on the boys side this season, but no one is performing to the level of Germonprez, who excels in all four strokes and is the state individual leader in six of eight events.

He has produced the season's top times — and all-time top-10 marks — in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minutes, 36.72 seconds), 200 individual medley (1:48.33), 100 butterfly (:47.75), 100 freestyle (:44.55), 500 freestyle (4:33.54) and 100 backstroke (:49.33). He's third in the state in the 50 free (:20.83) and second in the 100 breaststroke (:55.29).

Germonprez's versatility allows the Warriors to put him wherever they need him, Krecklow says.

The junior will be competing in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly at this week's state meet at the Devaney Sports Center. Though Germonprez doesn't want to say out loud what times he's shooting for, rest assured, he's thinking big.

"Preparations have been great and he's going to show you," Krecklow said.

It only took two seasons for Germonprez to rewrite every record at Omaha Westside. He notched his first school mark, the 200 IM, during his freshman season and won a state title in the event before taking a year off from high school swimming to focus on training for the U.S. Olympic Trials, which were in Omaha last summer.

Germonprez worked with two other Omaha natives and club teammates from iNspire who already had their trials cuts — Luke Barr, who is swimming for Indiana, and Mateo Miceli, who is at Alabama.

Germonprez began seeing the gains.

"They just pushed me way harder than I have ever pushed myself before," he said. "Being able to train with those guys was probably the biggest difference.

"We're all super-competitive people. I don't like to lose, I know they don't like to lose either, so we would always race each other at practice and out-touch each other at the wall."

When Germonprez returned to high school swimming this season, he was bigger, faster, more powerful and more confident. Then he started picking off more school records. He got the other seven this year, his last coming a few weeks in the 50 freestyle.

At the Junior Winter Nationals in December in Austin, Texas, Germonprez won the 200 freestyle in a blistering 1:34.19, and was second in the 200 IM.

Germonprez's talent and accomplishments have garnered comparisons to former Creighton Prep standout Jacob Molacek, who still holds five state meet records and set a national record in the 100 breaststroke in 2014 before going to NC State.

"Jacob's a little faster in a couple events, but Nate's faster in some others," Krecklow said. "We really don't know that at this point, but (Nate's) got another year to go and all kinds of things could happen."

First, though, is this week's state meet, where Germonprez has a chance to win two individual gold medals, help the Warriors in the team race and maybe rewrite some more records.

Like at the Junior Winter Nationals, he's ready to shine on the big stage.

"Having a big meet such as this it really gives you a chance to kind of show what you're made of, show what you've been training for," Germonprez said.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.