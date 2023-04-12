Here's who made the biggest splash among city swimmers and divers this past season.
Event, name, school, year, state time/finish (unless noted)
200 medley relay: East (Wischhof, Johnson, Smith, Ost), 1:48.53/4th.
200 freestyle: Natalya Woods, Southeast, jr., 1:49.97/2nd.
200 IM: Emma Thober, Southwest, so., 2:13.09/7th.
50 freestyle: Bella Livingston, Southwest, sr., 24.27/4th.
Diving: Eve Nelson, Southeast, so., 453.65/1st.
100 butterfly: Ashlyn Penas, Southwest, so., :58.88/5th.
100 freestyle: Avari Wischhof, East, :51.95/3rd.
500 freestyle: Natalya Woods, Southeast, jr., 5:02.58/2nd.
200 freestyle relay: East (Wischhof, Ost, Johnson, Kontras), 1:38.28/4th.
100 backstroke: Avari Wischhof, East, :57.36/3rd.
100 breaststroke: Ashlea Johnson, East, 1:06.20/5th.
400 freestyle relay: Southeast (Eastman, A. Woods, Stricker, N. Woods), 3:35.67/3rd.
Honorary captains: Eve Nelson, Southeast, and Natalya Woods, Southeast.