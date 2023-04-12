Here's who made the biggest splash among city swimmers and divers this past season.
Event, name, school, year, state time/finish (unless noted)
200 medley relay: Southwest (Kolb, Meranda, Reida, Frye), 1:34.80/3rd.
200 freestyle: Jadeon Carter, East, so., 1:41.50/3rd.
200 IM: Cael Meranda, Southwest, jr., 2:00.14/8th.
50 freestyle: Ian Paup, East, sr., :21.39/T5.
Diving: David Hatt, Pius X, jr., 535.20/1st.
100 butterfly: Tyler Reida, Southwest, sr., :50.53/3rd.
100 freestyle: Aidin Kolb, Southwest, jr., :46.02/3rd.
500 freestyle: Jadeon Carter, East, so., 4:34.57/3rd.
200 freestyle relay: East (Paup, Hoesing, Schlegelmilch, Carter), 1:26.17/5th.
100 backstroke: Aidin Kolb, Southwest, jr., :50.61/1st.
100 breaststroke: Matthew Schlegelmilch, East, :58.73/9th.
400 freestyle relay: Southwest (Reida, Wilcynski, Frye, Kolb), 3:07.08/3rd.
Honorary captain: Aidin Kolb, Southwest.