2021-22 prep swimming preview: A quick look at each of the Capital City teams

Here's a closer look at the seven Lincoln schools and how they look with the season underway:
East
Coaches: Emma McEntarffer and Uriah Reiners.
Boys 2021 state finish: 13th.
Boys returning letterwinners: Jake Buresh, sr.; Ben Morgan, sr.; Ian Paup, jr.; Carson Piippo, jr.; Matthew Schlegelmilch, jr.; Easton Pearl, jr.; Brodie Hoesing, so.; Alex Lenz, so.; Jaxon Rennerfeldt, so.; Nolan Watkins, so.; Korben Ockander, so.
Boys outlook: Five freshmen are ready to contribute, too, so the Spartans should have the depth to compete for high finishes at meets.
Girls 2021 state finish: 8th.
Girls returning letterwinners: Alaina Agnew, sr.; Aubrey Fornander, sr.; Michelle Kang, sr.; Lani Kassebaum, sr.; Abby Lewis, sr.; Alexa Reiners, sr.; Hattie Vyhlidal, sr.; Ella Winjum, sr.; Kelty Duval, jr.; Maddie Hansen, jr.; Ashlea Johnson, jr.; Kaitlyn Lucas, jr.; Mia Nielsen, jr.; Sofia Aguilar, so.
Girls outlook: The Spartans return a lot of varsity experience, including Johnson, who took silver in the 100-yard backstroke at last season's state meet.
Lincoln High
Coach: Richard Conradt.
Boys 2021 state finish: N/A.
Boys returning letterwinners: John Sump, sr.; Jordan Kwiatkowski, sr.; Jack Obidowski, sr.; Miles Eddins, sr.; Lewis Rokke, sr.; Simon Johnson, jr.; Marko Khalimonchuk, so.; Brendan Moon, so.; Eli Willis, so.
Boys outlook: A lot of new faces will be contributing this season for the Links. Joining nine returning letterwinners are five freshmen and two sophomores. Sump was a state qualifier in two events as a junior.
Girls 2021 state finish: 22nd.
Girls returning letterwinners: Novalee Schmit, sr.; Kylie Smith, sr.; Keaton Rettig, sr.; Audrey West, sr.; Morgan Gatzemeyer, sr.; Evelyn Vesely, jr.; Tess Lawson, jr.; Mana Jacobo, jr.; Jazmine Jones, so.; Vivian Arnold, so.
Girls outlook: The Links will count on their seniors to lead a very young team. As many as 13 freshmen or sophomores could be contributing at the varsity level this season.
North Star
Coach: Mikara Feit.
Boys 2021 state finish: N/A.
Boys returning letterwinners: Jordan Kramer, sr.; Hayden Nagel, jr.; Austin Kamm, so.; Barrett Schroeder, so.; Garrett Kocian, so.
Boys outlook: The Navigators have a small roster and will turn to Kramer, a three-time state diving qualifier, and Kamm and Schroeder, who were conference meet finalists as freshmen.
Girls 2021 state finish: N/A.
Girls returning letterwinners: Natalee Keodouangdy, sr.; Jaycee McFadden, sr.; Samantha Fox, sr.; Clara Halsted, sr.; Karissa Faust, jr.; Sage Michael, jr.; Saylor Babcock, so.; Ella Schroeder, so.
Girls outlook: Fox is the school record-holder in the 100 backstroke and Keodouangdy is a returning state diving qualifier. Freshmen Avari Osentowski and Hope Riedel could contribute immediately.
Northeast
Coach: Sam Bach.
Boys 2021 state finish: 24th.
Boys returning letterwinners: Jack Haeffner, sr.; JT Downs, jr.; Trevor Vocasek, so.; Brody Darnall, so.; Levi Eppens, so.
Boys outlook: Northeast will have some new faces stepping in to replace four seniors from last year's squad. Haeffner placed fourth in diving at state as a junior.
Girls 2021 state finish: 17th.
Girls returning letterwinners: Aria Feit, sr.; Camryn Nelson, sr.; Kenly Kottmeyer, so.; Elsie Maxwell, jr.; Jordan Renard, jr.; Ashlyn Lutz, jr.
Girls outlook: Maxwell is the school record-holder in the 100 butterfly and she looks to contend for state medals this year. Feit was a state qualifier last season in the 50 and 100 freestyles.
Pius X
Coach: Corey Gray.
Boys 2021 state finish: 5th.
Boys returning letterwinners: Eli Vyhlidal, sr.; Jacob Schmidt, sr.; Jack Aldridge, jr.; Jared Coffey, jr.; Sam Becker, so.; David Hatt, so.; Seth Berens, so.; Michael Woodrich, so.
Boys outlook: The Thunderbolts return several state qualifiers, including Hatt, who was runner-up in diving. Coach Gray said his team is bigger, faster and more healthy, which could lead to a better season.
Girls 2021 state finish: 13th.
Girls returning letterwinners: Isabelle Owens, sr.; Caroline Phelan, sr.; Emma Heasty, so.; Dakota Martin, so.; Lillian Seipel, so.; Katie Schmidt, so.; Carolina Novosad, so.
Girls outlook: The Thunderbolts will be very young, turning to a group of sophomores to help lead the way. The return of Phelan, a HAC diving champion two years ago who was injured last season, is a boost.
Southeast
Coach: Brett Ruoff.
Boys 2021 state finish: 20th.
Boys returning letterwinners: Owen Ely, sr.; Landon Heller, sr.; Alex Lee, sr.; Oliver Brundieck, jr.; Dawson Dynek, jr.; Ian Hunsberger, jr.; Chase Dobson, jr.; Evan Farr, so.
Boys outlook: Ely and Lee were individual state qualifiers last year, and the Knights are looking to get a boost from several underclassmen.
Girls 2021 state finish: 9th.
Girls returning letterwinners: Emily Schmid, sr.; Lauren Alexander, jr.; Ella Gaskill, jr.; Ahna Rustermier, jr.; Natalya Woods, so.; Emma von Scheliha, so.; Sawyer Eastman, so.
Girls outlook: The Knights return three individual state qualifiers, including Woods, who had a huge freshman season that ended with state titles in the 200 and 500 freestyles.
Southwest
Coach: Ross Mueller.
Boys 2021 state finish: 1st.
Boys returning letterwinners: Louis Antinoro, sr.; Ashton Bailey, sr.; Michael Fraley, sr.; Kael Mlinek, sr.; Neil Thomas, sr.; Tommy Palmer, sr.; Mason Schroeder, sr.; Tyler Reida, jr.; Miles Tyrrell, jr.; Gabe Newland, jr.; Cael Meranda, so.; Collin Wilcynski, so.; Harrison Frye, so.; Aidin Kolb, so.
Boys outlook: The Silver Hawks return most of their lineup from a state championship run, including individual state champions Palmer, Mlinek and Schroeder. Palmer is a five-time state winner.
Girls 2021 state finish: 2nd.
Girls returning letterwinners: Sophia Heinrich, sr.; Peri Heyen, sr.; Payton Kollmorgen, sr.; Isabella Morales, sr.; Lily Schroder, sr.; Brady Reichmuth, sr.; McKenzie Riese, sr.; Avery Ryder, jr.; Alexa Orf, jr.; Scout Mahony, jr.; Bella Livingston, jr.; Calie Herrick, jr.; Phoebe Ford, jr.; Chloe Hale, so.
Girls outlook: The Silver Hawks return eight swimmers who advanced to the state finals last year and welcome a talented class of freshmen ready to contribute.
