2021-22 prep swimming preview: A quick look at each of the Capital City teams

Boys outlook: Northeast will have some new faces stepping in to replace four seniors from last year's squad. Haeffner placed fourth in diving at state as a junior.

Girls 2021 state finish: 17th.

Girls returning letterwinners: Aria Feit, sr.; Camryn Nelson, sr.; Kenly Kottmeyer, so.; Elsie Maxwell, jr.; Jordan Renard, jr.; Ashlyn Lutz, jr.

Girls outlook: Maxwell is the school record-holder in the 100 butterfly and she looks to contend for state medals this year. Feit was a state qualifier last season in the 50 and 100 freestyles.

Pius X

Coach: Corey Gray.

Boys 2021 state finish: 5th.

Boys returning letterwinners: Eli Vyhlidal, sr.; Jacob Schmidt, sr.; Jack Aldridge, jr.; Jared Coffey, jr.; Sam Becker, so.; David Hatt, so.; Seth Berens, so.; Michael Woodrich, so.