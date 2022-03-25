2021-22 All-City winter sports: Boys and girls swimming

A sweep of the state titles by Lincoln Southwest leads to several Silver Hawks landing spots on the all-city teams.
Boys swimming
Event, name, school, year, state time/finish (unless noted)
200 medley relay: Southwest (Schroeder, Mlinek, Neil, Palmer), 1:29.37/1st.
200 freestyle: Tommy Palmer, Southwest, sr., 1:40.15/2nd.
200 IM: Ashton Bailey, Southwest, jr., 1:57.60/5th.
50 freestyle: Tommy Palmer, Southwest, sr., :20.10/1st.
Diving: David Hatt, Pius X, so., 453.00/3rd.
100 butterfly: Thomas Neil, Southwest, sr., :50.88/5th.
100 freestyle: Kael Mlinek, Southwest, sr., :44.71/1st.
500 freestyle: Jadeon Carter, East, fr., 4:41.62/4th.
200 freestyle relay: Southwest (Reida, Kolb, Schroeder, Palmer), 1:23.73/1st.
100 backstroke: Mason Schroeder, Southwest, sr., :50.88/3rd.
100 breaststroke: Kael Mlinek, Southwest, sr., :53.35/1st.
400 freestyle relay: Southwest (Fraley, Reida, Kolb, Mlinek), 3:04.94/1st.
Honorary captain: Kael Mlinek, Southwest.
Girls swimming
200 medley relay: Southwest (Thober, Heyen, Herrick, Penas), 1:51.14/5th.
200 freestyle: Natalya Woods, Southeast, so., 1:50.90/1st.
200 IM: Isabella Morales, Southwest, sr., 2:08.86/4th.
50 freestyle: Bella Livingston, Southwest, jr., :23.72/1st.
Diving: Eve Nelson, Southeast, fr., 391.95/3rd.
100 butterfly: Isabella Morales, Southwest, sr., :58.04/2nd.
100 freestyle: Bella Livingston, Southwest, jr., :51.74/2nd.
500 freestyle: Natalya Woods, Southeast, so., 5:09.39/1st.
200 freestyle relay: Southwest (Livingston, Penas, Ryder, Morales), 1:37.35/3rd.
100 backstroke: Avari Wischhof, East, fr., :58.03 (HAC)/2nd.
100 breaststroke: Ashlea Johnson, East, jr., 1:05.75/5th.
400 freestyle relay: Southwest (Livingston, Lienemann, Morales, Ryder), 3:30.19, 2nd.
Honorary captains: Natalya Woods, Southeast, and Bella Livingston, Southwest.