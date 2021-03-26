2020-21 All-City winter sports: Boys and girls swimming

Lincoln boys and girls swimmers had their imprints all over last month's state meet. As such, we present the best from the city.
GIRLS
Event, swimmer, school, state finals time, state finish
200 medley relay: East (Mia Nielsen, so.; Ashlea Johnson, so.; Avery Smith, fr.; Alaina Agnew, jr.), 1:51.45, 5th.
200 freestyle: Natalya Woods, Southeast, fr., 1:49.97, 1st.
200 IM: Isabella Morales, Southwest, jr., 2:10.66; 2nd.
50 freestyle: Bella Livingston, Southwest, so., :24.32, 5th.
Diving: Katerina Hoffman, Southeast, fr., 494.50, 2nd.
100 butterfly: Isabella Morales, Southwest, jr., :58.47*, N/A.
100 freestyle: Bella Livingston, Southwest, so., :51.30, 2nd.
500 freestyle: Natalya Woods, Southeast, fr., 5:05.96; 1st.
200 freestyle relay: Southwest (Bella Livingston, so.; Brady Reichmuth, jr.; Isabella Morales, jr.; Lanyon Mlinek, sr.), 1:37.99, 4th.
100 backstroke: Anna Coffey, Pius X, sr., :59.39, 9th.
100 breaststroke: Ashlea Johnson, East, so., 1:05.66, 2nd.
400 freestyle relay: Southwest (Bella Livingston, so.; Avery Ryder, so.; Isabella Morales, jr.; Lanyon Mlinek, sr.), 3:36.93^.
Honorary captain: Natalya Woods, Southeast.
* HAC meet time; ^ state prelims time
BOYS
200 medley relay: Southwest (Mason Schroeder, jr.; Kael Mlinek, jr.; Tyler Reida, so.; Tommy Palmer, sr.), 1:31.10, 1st.
200 freestyle: Tommy Palmer, Southwest, jr., 1:39.89, 1st.
200 IM: Tyler Reida, Southwest, so., 2:00.59, 8th; Ashton Bailey, Southwest, jr., 1:58.14, 9th.
50 freestyle: Tommy Palmer, Southwest, jr., :20.04, 1st.
Diving: David Hatt, Pius X, fr., 449.25, 2nd.
100 butterfly: Thomas Neil, Southwest, jr. :51.42, 4th.
100 freestyle: Kael Mlinek, Southwest, jr., :46.04, 1st.
500 freestyle: Harrison Frye, Southwest, fr., 4:50.92, 6th.
200 freestyle relay: Southwest (Aidin Kolb, fr.; Ashton Bailey, jr.; Ethan Reida, sr.; Tommy Palmer, jr.), 1:24.88, 1st.
100 backstroke: Mason Schroeder, Southwest, jr., :51.11, 1st.
100 breaststroke: Kael Mlinek, Southwest, jr., :55.09, 1st.
400 freestyle relay: Southwest (Aidin Kolb, fr.; Ethan Reida, sr.; Mason Schroeder, jr.; Kael Mlinek, jr.), 3:07.61, 2nd.
Honorary captain: Tommy Palmer, Southwest.