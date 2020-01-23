State volleyball remaining in Lincoln for the next five years

It was so traumatic, Jeff Maul remembers everything that happened the day back in 2010 when the Nebraska School Activities Association board of directors voted to move the state high school volleyball tournament from Lincoln to Grand Island.

“I can even tell you what I had for lunch that day,” the executive director of the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau told the board on Thursday at their January meeting in Lincoln. Lincoln had hosted state volleyball from 1981 to 2009.

Of course back in those days, Maul’s proposal to the NSAA had the now-abandoned Pershing Center as the centerpiece facility.

Armed with the Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Sports Center, the primary state volleyball sites the last six seasons in Lincoln, this was another uneventful day for Maul as the board voted 7-1 to keep state volleyball in the Capital City for the next five years.

Grand Island, which hosted four state volleyball tournaments between 2010-13, also made a bid Thursday, with the 6,500-seat Heartland Events Center headlining the proposal. Its bid also included a clause in which Grand Island and Lincoln would share the event with Grand Island hosting in years when Nebraska has home football games during the state tournament.