Southwest's Armstrong one of four finalists for NSAA executive director position

Lincoln Southwest athletics and activities director Mark Armstrong is one of four finalists who will interview for the NSAA's executive director position.

The NSAA announced the four candidates Wednesday. Current Executive Director Jay Bellar is retiring from the NSAA at the end of June 2023.

Armstrong has been at Southwest for more than nine years, taking over in July of 2013 after serving in the same role at Kearney High School.

Other finalists are John Krogstrand, director of athletics for Omaha Public Schools; Jon Cerny, superintendent at Bancroft-Rosalie and current NSAA board member; and Kearney Public Schools associate superintendent Chris Loofe.

The four candidates will be interviewed at the NSAA offices in Lincoln Nov. 29 and 30. After a hire is made, the new executive director will begin his role at the beginning of July.

Prior to his time at the NSAA, Bellar was a high school teacher, coach, activities director, and principal before becoming superintendent for Battle Creek Public School – a position he held for 20 years. Bellar also served as a member of the NSAA Board of Directors for 11 years from 2007–2018.

Bellar announced his retirement in mid-September. He has been the NSAA's executive director since 2018.