With both coming off middle-of-the-pack finishes in the Bellevue West Invitational, Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast had an opportunity to reset and refocus their seasons Tuesday.
The two teams went back and forth in a tight contest before Southeast emerged victorious in three sets at Southeast, winning 25-23, 25-23, 25-16.
All three sets began the same way, with Southeast jumping out to an early lead before East clawed back to tie things up. The Spartans led late in the first set 23-22, but surrendered the final three points of the set.
The second set was even closer as neither team managed a lead of more than three points. East was in the driver’s seat again, but even a 23-21 lead couldn’t save the Spartans as their self-inflicted wounds became too much.
“We missed way too many serves. You can’t beat anybody missing as many serves as we did,” Lincoln East coach Mike Wiese said.
The third set seemed destined for another close finish with both teams knotted at 12-12, but the Knights ramped up the pressure, going on two big runs to close out the match.
“I’m very proud,” Lincoln Southeast coach Paige Hubl said of her team’s resilience. “It’s kind of been an ongoing theme for us, having the next-play mentality and not letting one error create two errors. The girls did a really good job of showing mental toughness and not getting overwhelmed.”
The engine behind Southeast’s success was junior outside hitter Brittany Wulf, who had a match-high 14 kills and was a consistent presence at the net.
“She was huge. If a player has 14 kills in three sets with only two errors, that’s pretty special,” Hubl said.
Next up, the Knights will take on Lincoln Northeast on Thursday, while the Spartans have a week off to prepare for Lincoln North Star next Tuesday.
“I love those kids, they work really hard, they have a good attitude and there’s never a question about effort,” Wiese said. “We’re going to get it fixed, we’re not worried about that.”