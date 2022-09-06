Yutan/Mead overwhelms Neumann in rematch of Class C softball title game

WAHOO — Last year was a different trek for Class C No. 1 Yutan/Mead. They climbed the mountain but failed to reach the summit.

The Patriots got a taste of that mountain top Tuesday with an 11-1 victory over the defending state champion, No. 2 Bishop Neumann. The Cavaliers defeated Yutan/Mead 6-0 in last season's title game.

But for Yutan/Mead coach Ryan Glatter, last year's voyage is a different one than this season's.

“I'll be honest, it's a new season and a new team,” Glatter said. “I really love the young kids we have. The culture has created a lot of that. The younger girls that are in, the older girls lead it. Every team is just a little bit different.

“There was no payback. It's who's No. 1 this year. We are focused on what is going on right now.”

The Patriots struck early and often, with five runs in the top of the first that included back-to-back home runs from Laycee Josoff and Sophia Brennan.

Pitcher Shaylynn Campbell gave herself some breathing room with a two-RBI single, followed by a two-run blast from Josoff to center field. Brennan capped the inning with a solo home run.

After the offense, Campbell went to work in the circle. The Patriots' senior finished with eight strikeouts and only allowed three hits over five innings.

“She's improved from last year,” Glatter said. “(Campbell) got to pitch all summer. She only started pitching as a sophomore in high school. She's got a ceiling where she's not done yet. She keeps getting better as she keeps going.

"(Campbell) is the leader and the girls follow her. Her bat's coming around, which is nice to see.”

After the five-run outburst, Yutan/Mead scored at least one run in each of the next four innings. The Patriots scored one in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth and two more in the fifth.

Bishop Neumann head coach Dave Brabec said he had other options, but after Yutan/Mead posted five runs in the first, he did not want to show his hand with the Patriots and Cavaliers possibly meeting again Saturday in the Omaha Mercy tournament.

“In theory, they beat us in every aspect of the game today,” Brabec said. “We have a lot of work to do, but I know my kids are going to work hard and we will get back to where we need to be. I still think my kids can compete with that team and have what it takes to beat them.

“We just have to make some adjustments, be more disciplined and work hard in practice. I have a hard-working team. With some hard work this weekend, I'm ready to face them again if we get the chance.”

Logan Sylliaasen scored the lone run for Bishop Neumann in the bottom of the fourth inning on an error, but Yutan/Mead struck again in the top of the fifth inning with its third home run of the game, this time from Ella Watts.