Young Pius X softball team showing a lot of growth over final half of season

It's district week, so the high school softball season is starting to ratchet up.

The season-long goal of reaching state will come down to a small number of games Wednesday and Thursday in Class A, which means an uptick in pressure.

Coach Christy Kruger is hoping for quite the opposite. She wants her Lincoln Pius X team to take a relaxed and stress-free approach.

"If we play loose and have fun, we are a completely different softball team than if we push and have pressure," Kruger said. "If we play stressed and we're trying too hard, things do not go our way.

"They love to be silly in the dugout, they love to dance in the dugout. Those are the kind of things that I want to see during districts, just them enjoying themselves and enjoying the sport they love to play."

Pius X is the No. 3 seed in the A-6 district, behind No. 1-seeded Lincoln Southeast and first-round opponent Lincoln North Star. The Thunderbolts are 10-23, but don't let the record fool you.