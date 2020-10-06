Young Pius X softball team showing a lot of growth over final half of season

It's district week, so the high school softball season is starting to ratchet up.
The season-long goal of reaching state will come down to a small number of games Wednesday and Thursday in Class A, which means an uptick in pressure.
Coach Christy Kruger is hoping for quite the opposite. She wants her Lincoln Pius X team to take a relaxed and stress-free approach.
"If we play loose and have fun, we are a completely different softball team than if we push and have pressure," Kruger said. "If we play stressed and we're trying too hard, things do not go our way.
"They love to be silly in the dugout, they love to dance in the dugout. Those are the kind of things that I want to see during districts, just them enjoying themselves and enjoying the sport they love to play."
Pius X is the No. 3 seed in the A-6 district, behind No. 1-seeded Lincoln Southeast and first-round opponent Lincoln North Star. The Thunderbolts are 10-23, but don't let the record fool you.
These Bolts are playing their best softball at the right time and have given teams fits late in the season. They went 2-1 at the Southeast Invitational, the loss coming to seventh-rated North Star on a walk-off. They were leading No. 4-rated Lincoln Southwest midway through a game last week before the Silver Hawks rallied and pulled away. They also defeated Elkhorn South, recently ranked No. 10.
Indeed, there have been growing pains. When you have one of the youngest teams — if not the youngest — in Class A, there is a learning curve. Pius X has only one senior on its roster, and the batting lineup is made up of juniors, sophomores and a freshman.
The talent is there, Kruger says, and now the Thunderbolts are learning how to play through every play, every out and every at-bat.
"Midseason, around that time, things started clicking and they're really playing as a unit now, and they show up every single game to compete, whether we fall short or win," Kruger said. "That's all I could ask for. This group of girls, they are a lot of fun, they work really hard, they're a talented bunch of girls and they show up to compete whether we win or lose."
Pius X has sophomore Molly Chapman atop the lineup, and a sophomore (Mackenzi Harrel) and freshman (Sara Iburg) batting in the heart of the lineup. Chapman and junior Elli Just also are showing growth in the circle.
The lone senior, Jordyn Holt, and a large group of juniors are helping groom the younger players.
Kruger, a Pius X graduate, said she is "extremely excited" about the future of Pius X softball. The Thunderbolts will return just about everybody in 2021.
They'll get a chance to create another stepping stone at districts this week.
"There's so much talent on the team; and talent aside, these girls, the chemistry and the personalities, they just bring so much fun and excitement to the game," Kruger said.
"They're just amazing young ladies."
