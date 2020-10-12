With strength in numbers, Norris' senior class paving the way for record-setting season

Said Dowding, "It's nice to hold each other accountable and not relying on two or three people to make sure the whole team's energy stays up. It's nice having 11 girls to make sure that happens."

The Titans will have plenty of energy, and an abundance of momentum, when they reach Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings on Wednesday for the state tournament. They have won 14 straight games, and players say the team will have a different mental approach.

Getting to state in 2019 was the end goal for Norris, which hadn't been to state since 2013.

"Last year our goal was just to get to state and once we accomplished that, I feel like we thought we could show up at state and be fine, or we show up and we just have fun," Taylor McMurray said. "This year we have that end goal of making it the state championship and I think we are all on the same page with that."

For the 11 seniors, this week will be a chance to add another page or two for a proud program.

"They're seniors; they've been through a lot both on the softball field and off the softball field," first-year head coach Kyle McMurray said. "They have set a really good precedent for the underclassmen; hopefully they've set a good precedent for the future of Norris softball, and I think that helps out quite a bit."

