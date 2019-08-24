BELLEVUE -- There was some star power in the crowd at Saturday's Chieftain Invitational.
Standing outside the diamond was Patty Gasso, head coach of national power Oklahoma. Coaches from Washington, Minnesota and North Carolina were there. So, too, were Nebraska assistant coaches Lori Sippel and Diane Miller.
"I thought they were here to watch me coach, but then somebody told me they were here to watch Jordy," Papillion-La Vista coach Todd Petersen joked.
Jordy is Jordyn Bahl, the best pitcher in the state. The Monarch junior overpowered batters all weekend in helping lead the Class A top-ranked Monarchs to the tournament championship. The two-time Super-Stater also got plenty of help from the offense as Papio closed the tournament with wins against No. 5 Elkhorn (5-0) and No. 8 Lincoln North Star (7-0).
Papillion-La Vista outscored its four tournament opponents 31-0.
The Division I coaches in attendance saw Bahl pitch a no-hitter against Elkhorn in the semifinals. She struck out 13 in a contest shortened to six innings because of the time limit. Bahl pitched three scoreless innings against North Star, allowing one hit and striking out eight. Bailee Lampman pitched the final two innings for the Monarchs.
"(It) felt great, felt relaxed," said Bahl, who already has 43 strikeouts this year. "The team is just playing awesome, and so when things are just clicking like that, it's easier to relax and play your game."
Like the velocity behind her pitches, Bahl's recruiting process is about to pick up a lot of speed. Division I coaches will be allowed to contact high school juniors beginning Sept. 1, and by the looks of Saturday's crowd, Bahl's phone will be buzzing.
She committed to Nebraska prior to her freshman season, but decommitted in June, wanting to take a more thorough approach in picking her future school. Oklahoma, Florida, Alabama, Texas, Minnesota, Stanford, Washington, UCLA, Northwestern and Nebraska are among the schools interested in Bahl, who is considered one of the nation's top pitching recruits for 2021.
"I have no idea what to expect," said Bahl, who has allowed just one run in 20 innings. "School and high school softball, that's going to come first."
Petersen said Bahl has looked "dialed in" five games into the season, even with D-I coaches in attendance.
"She's had to deal with that all summer, so she's used to it," Petersen said. "You'll go to these club tournaments and there's probably 20 colleges watching her at the same time."
Maggie Vasa and Kaylee Wagner each had two hits and two RBIs in the Monarchs' (5-0) tournament championship win against North Star.
Despite the loss, North Star (3-1) enjoyed an impressive weekend in a tournament featuring six ranked teams. The Navigators beat No. 9 Gretna and No. 10 Elkhorn South on Friday before defeating Blair 12-2 on Saturday morning. Reece Sullivan drove in four against Blair.
"The weekend went exactly how we wanted it to go," North Star coach Brittany Hansen said. "We came out the first three games and definitely played well. Obviously, not the ending we wanted to see, but we wanted to see Papio in (Saturday's) championship game."
Lincoln East (3-3) went 2-2 in the tournament. On Saturday, the Spartans defeated Papillion-La Vista South 4-3 before losing to Gretna 6-5.