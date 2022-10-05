With big goals as postseason begins, Lincoln East is ready to dance

A loss to Lincoln Southwest in last year's Class A state softball championship game leaves Lincoln East with some unfinished business this fall.

After beating Omaha Burke 13-3 in the first round of District A-5 on Wednesday at Doris Bair Complex, coach Lance Kingery said the Spartans are cautious about getting ahead of themselves.

East will take on Fremont in the district semifinals Thursday at 11 a.m. Kingery expects the Tigers to be ready, emphasizing the importance of the Spartans matching their opponent's intensity.

“There’s no automatic guarantee that we even get into the dance,” he said of the state tournament.

Even in victory Wednesday, Kingery feels the Spartans can play much cleaner, especially fundamentally. That will be required if they want to achieve their ultimate goal, he said.

“The score and our performance were probably not very indicative of each other,” he said. “We can be so much more of a better team.”

Madison Adams had a big day for the Spartans, going 4-for-4 with six RBIs and two home runs, including a grand slam that ended the game in six innings because of the run rule.

Adams was on the team that lost to Lincoln Southwest last year and said that game has stayed on the team's mind since last October.

“Going forward, I think we have a chance to make a lot of good things happen,” she said.

She also echoed Kingery's message — the team needs to continue improving and getting better if it wants to get its chance at redemption.

“One game at a time. Nothing’s guaranteed,” she said. “We’ve got to focus on one pitch at a time, one at-bat at a time and one game at a time.”

East is the district host, so it must win one more game to advance to the final. If the Spartans lose to Fremont, they'd be forced into an elimination game, where the winner moves on to the championship.

Kingery told the Spartans after Wednesday's win that they needed to enter Thursday refreshed.

“They get to enjoy this one for another hour or so and then they have hit the reset button,” he said. “And by the time they step foot in the park tomorrow, it should be go-time.”