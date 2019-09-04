WAVERLY — The origins of Kennedi Claycomb's success as a softball pitcher can be traced to the parking lots nestled next to soccer fields.
Call it a fitting multi-sport story.
When Claycomb was growing up, she'd bring her softball glove to soccer games, her dad would bring a bucket, and between soccer matches the two would head to the parking lot to throw pitches.
"At the time you kind of laughed that stuff off, but even to this day, she will take the initiative," Waverly softball coach Amanda Schaefer says. "She'll pitch at home and get workouts in and I have to force her to take time off. She refuses to be outworked."
Those parking lot pitching sessions gave shape to an all-state junior season for Claycomb and now an outstanding start to her senior season with the Vikings.
She's embracing the mental and physical demands of a workhorse pitcher. Claycomb has pitched every inning for the 5-4 Vikings. That included pitching all three games (20 innings) in the most-challenging pool at Saturday's LPS Classic.
The four-team pool including all three state champions — Lincoln Southwest, Elkhorn and Wayne — from last year. Claycomb started the day dueling against Wayne Super-Stater Tori Kniesche. Each allowed only one hit, Claycomb struck out 10 and Waverly outlasted the Blue Devils 1-0 in extras.
Next was a duel against another Super-State pitcher in Elkhorn's Syd Nuismer. The Antlers prevailed 6-1.
But Waverly bounced back to pick up its biggest win of the young season, defeating Lincoln Southwest 11-7.
"I love a challenge," Claycomb said. "There is something about being able to play three of the best teams in the state and coming out with two wins and just knowing going into it, it was going to be a tough weekend. I think that just motivated us even more."
Did she wear down Saturday? Not at all.
Claycomb, who works on endurance training in the winter, said she even had more gas in the tank.
"I don't know if it was adrenaline, but I didn't feel tired once throughout the day," she said. "I could have pitched three more games; I felt great."
Knowing there's a good chance that she'd pitch more this season — and knowing teams would see her multiple times and narrow in on scouting reports — Claycomb expanded her repertoire, working with Jimmy Ramirez, a pitching coach in Omaha.
"He just asked, 'Hey, you want to learn a curveball?'" said Claycomb, who shared the 2018 workload in the circle with then-senior Mickayla Larsen. "So I tried it and now it's one of my best pitches."
A pocket full of pitches, from fastball to screwball to rise ball, has given Claycomb an edge. She had 57 strikeouts in 108 innings last season. This season, Claycomb has 46 Ks in 54 innings and only nine walks.
"As a pitcher, you can have five or six pitches, but what Kennedi has done really well, last year, she lived off of two or three pitches that were working really well, and this year they're completely different pitches," Schaefer said. "So she's also very versatile in that she has that mix."
Schaefer knows her ace pitcher inside and out. She gave Kennedi pitching lessons at age 10, and the two have continued to work together. That has allowed Schaefer to make one change this year: She has catcher Morgan Schuelke calling pitches, a rare task at the high school level.
"I'm comfortable doing that because I trust Kennedi's judgment, because sometimes in the moment she knows what's working better than I could ever know, and I feel like the chemistry between her and Morgan is the same to where Morgan knows," Schaefer said.
After losing several seniors from last year's 22-11 team, Waverly has a young team that continues to gel. Schaefer said the squad is far from reaching its peak, and with Claycomb in the middle, the Vikings have big goals.
"I think the potential is high if we just continue to work hard," Claycomb said. "There's no limit to what we can reach this year. We're just really focused on taking it game by game and not getting ahead of ourselves."