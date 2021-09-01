When hitters adjust, so does Maddia Groff, the Marian pitcher who is striking out batters at an impressive rate

Maddia Groff is listed at 5-foot-4 in your softball program.
When the Omaha Marian pitcher steps foot in the circle, however, she takes on an unmeasurable presence for her team.
"She acts like she's 7-foot out there on the mound because nothing rattles her," Omaha Marian coach Chad Perkins says. "I think that's been the part that I have really enjoyed seeing."
Behind a bread-and-butter rise ball and always-improving changeup, Groff has been among the state's top pitchers since emerging as a freshman in 2019.
And she's delivering strikeouts at an impressive rate.
Five games into the season, the junior has faced 98 batters and has fanned 60 of them, while walking only four.
Groff struck out 199 batters over 115 innings (1.7 per inning) as a freshman and 242 over 137 innings (1.8) last year. She's striking out 2.2 per frame early into her junior campaign.
That included a 19-strikeout performance in a 2-0 loss to Omaha Skutt, a game in which Groff matched Omaha Skutt's Ruby Meylan, a Washington recruit, pitch for pitch.
"I think those games are the most fun because it's just fun to kind of have that extra element of, not pressure, but just that extra element of competition," said Groff, who carries a 1.30 earned-run average. "You just kind of feed off of it from your teammates. It kind of makes it more fun than other games."
Groff, who was a first-team Super-Stater last year, likes other challenges, too.
She's a three-year starter now, so teams are well aware of her. Coaches have enough to put together an in-depth scouting report, and hitters have had time to adjust.
Now she's adjusting to their adjustments.
Groff spent the early part of her prep career living on the outside part of the plate, which led batters to inch closer to the plate. Now she's more comfortable working on the inside. She's finding different ways to locate her rise ball while mixing in a more deceptive changeup.
"Just little things like that, that you can tweak so their adjustment helps me out," Groff said.
Said Perkins, "She's so good at hitting her spots, they basically still have to line up and hit it."
Groff's torrid start to her junior season has Omaha Marian (4-1 heading into Wednesday's game against Bellevue East) ranked No. 1 in this week's Journal Star Class A ratings, and it comes after the Crusaders lost a lot of offensive production — including Super-Staters Abby Russell, Tatum Villotta and Kaydence Skiles — from last year's state tournament team. That, however, isn't added pressure for Groff and the Crusaders, who have a new-looking infield.
"(I'm) not really focusing on that because I know my team will have my back," said Groff, who is hitting .400 at the plate this season. "I just want to go out there and pitch my best every game so it's not really different from past years."
Marian's new catcher is not so new to Groff. It's her twin sister Rylinn, who has been catching bullpen sessions for her sister for years and started at second base last year.
"We have a great relationship and I think she helps me get strikes and makes me a better pitcher," Groff said. "She's my favorite catcher, obviously."
Perkins said Groff is mature beyond her years and she doesn't get caught up in statistics, though she's on pace to more than break the school's career mark.
Groff indeed loves racking up Ks. It's an individual goal, but a team-driven goal.
"I've just been trying to get strikeouts because I know I can control that and that can help the team in a lot of sticky situations," she said.
Out of sticky situations and into the state tournament. That's where Groff wants to lead her team again.
"It would be super-cool to make it into the state championship game," Groff said.
