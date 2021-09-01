When hitters adjust, so does Maddia Groff, the Marian pitcher who is striking out batters at an impressive rate

Groff, who was a first-team Super-Stater last year, likes other challenges, too.

She's a three-year starter now, so teams are well aware of her. Coaches have enough to put together an in-depth scouting report, and hitters have had time to adjust.

Now she's adjusting to their adjustments.

Groff spent the early part of her prep career living on the outside part of the plate, which led batters to inch closer to the plate. Now she's more comfortable working on the inside. She's finding different ways to locate her rise ball while mixing in a more deceptive changeup.

"Just little things like that, that you can tweak so their adjustment helps me out," Groff said.

Said Perkins, "She's so good at hitting her spots, they basically still have to line up and hit it."

Groff's torrid start to her junior season has Omaha Marian (4-1 heading into Wednesday's game against Bellevue East) ranked No. 1 in this week's Journal Star Class A ratings, and it comes after the Crusaders lost a lot of offensive production — including Super-Staters Abby Russell, Tatum Villotta and Kaydence Skiles — from last year's state tournament team. That, however, isn't added pressure for Groff and the Crusaders, who have a new-looking infield.