New softball postseason. New format.
The Class B subdistrict host sites and pairings were officially released Thursday. Forty-four teams will try to navigate their way to the state tournament under a new postseason format.
Similar to basketball, volleyball and soccer, the 10 subdistrict winners will automatically qualify for the Oct. 11 district finals. Six more district final slots will go to the highest non-subdistrict winners based on wild-card points.
The district finals will be best-of-three series, and they'll be hosted by the higher seeds in each of the eight matchups. The eight district winners will advance to state.
This is the first year Class B is working with the new format in softball. In prior seasons, winners from six predetermined district sites advanced to state, as well as two wild cards. Class C still uses this format, though the lowest of the three classes could adopt the new Class B model down the road.
The Class B subdistrict pods were determined prior to the start of the season. The highest-ranked team in terms of wild-card points was awarded the host designation.
Here's a look at the top 16 teams in wild-card points entering Thursday afternoon: 1. Omaha Skutt (46.9583), 2. Crete (46.1304), 3. Beatrice (45.5385), 4. Hastings (44.2963), 5. Wayne (44.2083), 6. Norris (44.1905), 7. Waverly (44.1667), 8. Northwest (43.9583), 9. NEN (43.0476), 10. Omaha Gross (43.0455), 11. Seward (42.6957), 12. Blair (42.5556), 13. Adams Central (42.4167), 14. Bennington (42.1739), 15. Duchesne/Roncalli (42.0417), 16. Gering (41.8333).
Subdistrict parings and schedule:
B-1 at Omaha's Dill Field: Monday—Game 1, Omaha Gross vs. Plattsmouth, 2 p.m.; Game 2, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli vs. Nebraska City, 2; Game 3, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4; Game 4, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4; Tuesday—Game 5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 4; Game 6, final, 6 (second game to follow if necessary).
B-2 at Blair: Monday—Game 1, Blair vs. Ralston, 4; Game 2, Omaha Mercy vs. Platteview, 4; Game 3, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6; Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6; Tuesday—Game 5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2; Game 6, final, 4 (second game to follow if necessary).
B-3 at Omaha Skutt: Monday—Game 1, Omaha Skutt vs. Cass County Central, noon; Bennington vs. DC West/Concordia, 2; Game 3, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4; Game 4, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6; Tuesday—Game 5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2; Game 6, final, 4 (second game to follow if necessary).
B-4 at Norris: Monday—Game 1, Norris vs. West Point-Beemer, noon; Game 2, Waverly vs. Ashland-Greenwood, 1:45; Game 3, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 3:30; Game 4, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:15; Tuesday—Game 5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2; Game 6, final, 3:45 (second game to follow if necessary).
B-5 at Crete: Monday—Game 1, Crete vs. North Bend Central, noon; Game 2, Beatrice vs. NEN, 2; Game 3, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4; Game 4, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6; Tuesday—Game 5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2; Game 6, final, 4 (second game to follow if necessary).
B-6 at Wayne: Monday—Game 1, Wayne vs. Schuyler, 4; Game 2, Seward vs. Blue River, 4; Game 3, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 5:30; Game 4, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30; Tuesday—Game 5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2; Game 6, final, 3:30 (second game to follow if necessary).
B-7 at York: Monday—Game 1, York vs. Columbus Lakeview, noon; Game 2, Aurora vs. Grand Island CC, noon; Game 3, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2; Game 4, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 2; Tuesday—Game 5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 11; Game 6, final, 1 (second game to follow if necessary).
B-8 at Hastings: Monday—Game 1, Hastings vs. St. Paul, 4; Game 2, Northwest vs. Adams Central, 4; Game 3, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2; Game 4, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6; Tuesday—Game 5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2; Game 6, final, 4 (second game to follow if necessary).
B-9 at Gothenburg: Monday—Game 1, Gothenburg vs. Holdrege, 2; Game 2, McCook vs. Lexington, 2; Game 3, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4; Game 4, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4; Tuesday—Game 5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, noon; Game 6, final, 2 (second game to follow if necessary).
B-10 at Gering: TBA.