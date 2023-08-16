The high school softball begins Thursday. Here's what you should know about all eight teams in Lincoln.

Lincoln East

Coach: Lance Kingery.

2022: 32-9; Class A No. 4.

Returning starters: IF Addison Bliemeister, so.; IF Berkley Hatten, jr.; IF/P, Delaney Bell, sr.; IF/P Madison Adams, sr.; OF, Sydney Walz, sr.; OF Nevaeh Coleman, so.; OF Lucy Barrett, sr.; IF/P Kooper Barnes, sr.

Outlook: The Spartans made the 2022 Class A state tournament as one of the most powerful lineups across the entire Nebraska softball landscape. Lincoln East must replace Jordan Bussey, who was a pivotal piece in the circle. Delaney Bell stepped up as pitcher and led East to its first-ever opening win at state. Returning a bulk of its lineup that lost just 19% of its RBI production from last season, the Spartans could be a true contender in October.

Lincoln High

Coach: Jana Becher.

2022: 9-19.

Outlook: After a nine-win season in 2022, the Links are in rebuild mode. Lincoln High’s top players from 2022 — Makinley Thomas and Brittyn Schutz — graduated, and with nearly a brand new roster, Lincoln High’s biggest victory will be learning the game of softball. With a roster filled with freshmen and sophomores, the Links will look to build confidence.

Lincoln Pius X

Coach: Tim Isaacs.

2022: 22-21.

Returning starters: IF Sara Iburg, sr.; IF Haley Lutjeharms; sr.; IF/P Skylar Mailander, sr.; OF Grace Mueller; C Milan Gamez, sr.; OF Elle Ackerman, sr.; OF Abbi Just, jr.; P Jerzey Wiechman, jr.

Outlook: Tim Isaacs is one of three coaches taking over as head coach in the city, joining North Star’s Dale Ruhl and Lincoln Southeast’s Taylor Kieser. But with a loaded upper class, Pius X is poised to make some noise. What the Bolts lack in depth they make up for in experience. Sara Iburg and Haley Lutjeharms are four-year starters, while six other players started for last season for a Pius X team that made the A-2 district final against eventual state champion Omaha Marian.

Lincoln Northeast

Coach: Melissa Martinez.

2022: 13-24.

Returning starters: P Ainsley Garcia, sr.; OF Ashlyn Lutz, sr.; IF Ava Martinez, jr.; IF Chloe Bader, jr.; P Hailey Leininger, so.; IF Paige Perry, so.

Outlook: Senior leadership has brought cohesion to the Rockets. Ainsley Garcia returns to the circle after starting 22 games last season and will get help from sophomore Hailey Leininger and Jayden Dryer. Ava Martinez and Chloe Bader will look to continue to lead the Northeast bats — Martinez hit .370 last season and Bader knocked in 22 RBIs with a .315 average.

Lincoln Northwest

Coach: Tabby Schilling.

2022: 2-24.

Returning starters: P Kynzee McFadden, jr.; C Audrey Coatney, jr; OF Alexa Dankert so.; OF Tenley Root, so.; IF Ashlyn Siegel, so. UTIL Megan Morton, so.; UTIL Lily Crandall-Peterson, jr. IF Addy Walker, so.

Outlook: The Falcons are back for year two and a strong offseason has built confidence heading into the fall. Kynzee McFadden’s strong arm and big bat return for a Northwest team that returns a heap of its core from its inaugural season. McFadden hit four home runs and batted .542 last season. The Falcons' confidence in themselves should bring even more to success this season.

Lincoln North Star

Coach: Dale Ruhl.

2022: 19-22.

Returning starters: IF Piper Ruhl, sr.; P Sydney Chubbuck, sr.; IF Dempsey Whitmore, jr.; IF Makenna Watkins, jr.; OF Tessa Chaloupka, jr.; IF/P Haylee Van Pelt.

Outlook: Dale Ruhl takes over for the Navigators and looks to build off success that saw Lincoln North Star crack the top 10 rankings in 2022. Consistency will be key for North Star, which had stretches of success last season. Piper Ruhl, who batted .481 and knocked in 47 RBIs, will be a big leader on both sides, along with Sydney Chubbuck in the circle. Chubbuck pitched 141 innings last season. Dempsey Whitmore adds another solid piece in Ruhl’s first season.

Lincoln Southeast

Coach: Taylor Kieser.

2022: 7-30.

Returning starters: IF Ava Neumayer, jr. ; C/IF Addilyn Foley, so.; P/OF Sydney Kjeldgaard, so.; OF Raina Waller, so.; P/OF McKenna Scribner, jr.; C/IF Abby Cook, jr.; IF Bella Washington, sr.; C/IF Kalainey Nickel, sr.; OF Sydney Kuenning, sr.

Outlook: Lincoln Southeast is on its third coach in two seasons, but the Knights are not making excuses. A team bitten by the injury bug last season returns infielder Ava Neumayer and some key pieces for Kieser to work with in her first season. The Knights got better as 2022 went on and could surprise some teams along the way.

Lincoln Southwest

Coach: Mitch Ohnoutka.

2022: 27-14; Class A No. 7.

Returning starters: C/IF Delaney Madson, sr.; IF Emma Dostel, jr. ; OF Mary Beth Hart, jr.; IF Kennadi Williams, sr.; P Alexis Bradley, sr.; IF Brenly Noerrlinger, so.

Outlook: Lincoln Southwest returns a senior-loaded class that qualified for the 2022 Class A state tournament and adds back key players Kennadi Williams and Alexis Bradley from injury. South Dakota State recruit Delaney Madson will look to backstop the Silver Hawks to another state tournament run. The Silver Hawks lost Reagan Vokoun to injury, but have one of Class A’s deepest rosters in depth.

Meet the 2022 softball first-team Super-Staters 𝙈𝙖𝙙𝙙𝙞𝙖 𝙂𝙧𝙤𝙛𝙛, 𝙋, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝘼𝙡𝙚𝙭𝙞𝙨 𝙅𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙚𝙣, 𝙋, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖 𝘼𝙫𝙖 𝙇𝙖𝙪𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙩, 𝙋, 𝙂𝙄 𝙉𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙍𝙮𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙣 𝙂𝙧𝙤𝙛𝙛, 𝘾, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝘼𝙡𝙮𝙨𝙨𝙖 𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙠, 𝙄𝙁, 𝙈𝙖𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙢 𝙇𝙖𝙮𝙘𝙚𝙚 𝙅𝙤𝙨𝙤𝙛𝙛, 𝙄𝙁, 𝙔𝙪𝙩𝙖𝙣/𝙈𝙚𝙖𝙙 𝙁𝙖𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙨, 𝙄𝙁, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖 𝘽𝙧𝙚𝙚 𝙐𝙧𝙗𝙖𝙣, 𝙄𝙁, 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝 𝙇𝙮𝙣𝙣 𝘿𝙖𝙫𝙞𝙨, 𝙊𝙁, 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙉𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙝 𝙈𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙣𝙯𝙞𝙚 𝙈𝙡𝙣𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙠, 𝙊𝙁, 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙣 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙎𝙖𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙝𝙖 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙢𝙞𝙙𝙩, 𝙊𝙁, 𝙃𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨 𝘼𝙗𝙞𝙜𝙖𝙞𝙡 𝘽𝙧𝙤𝙬𝙣, 𝘿𝙋, 𝘽𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙩𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙮𝙡𝙮𝙣𝙣 𝘾𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙗𝙚𝙡𝙡, 𝘿𝙋, 𝙔𝙪𝙩𝙖𝙣/𝙈𝙚𝙖𝙙 𝙀𝙢𝙢𝙞𝙚 𝙒𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙨, 𝘿𝙋, 𝙋𝙖𝙥𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙤𝙣-𝙇𝙖 𝙑𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙖 𝙏𝙖𝙩𝙪𝙢 𝙈𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙣𝙜𝙤, 𝘿𝙋, 𝙉𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙝 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚