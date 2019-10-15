Expect a lot of traffic in Hastings this week.
No, we're not talking about the volume of vehicles rolling on Highway 34, which runs near Bill Smith Complex.
We're talking traffic on the base paths.
There are a lot of powerful offenses headed to Hastings for the state softball tournament, which starts Wednesday. Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln North Star and Millard South are among the Class A teams that can score a ton of runs. Omaha Skutt, Beatrice, Crete, Hastings and Norris are capable of big innings in Class B. Omaha Skutt just set a Class B single-season record for homers with 58. Fairbury is coming off a 21-run performance in a Class C district final.
Offenses are thriving, runs are crossing the plate at a high rate and home runs are becoming a bigger part of the game.
In Class A, top-ranked Papio has hit 55 home runs, Millard South has hit 45, North Star has belted 44. Lincoln Southwest, which hit a state-record 73 homers in 2018, has 62.
Runs and hits spiked when the pitchers were moved from 40 feet to 43 in 2010, giving batters an extra 36 inches of time to react.
But what's leading to the recent spikes in offense?
"The bats are hot right now, but also the kids are getting more developed, more athletically refined and stronger," Beatrice coach Gary Lytle said. "When you put it all together, it's a combination that makes 200-feet fences maybe a little short.
"It's awesome to see these kids hit home runs and enjoy the game and have the offense, but when you put it all together, it has created a different dynamic in the game of fast-pitch."
There are other factors. More players are spending time on hitting in the offseason. There is more instruction. More hitting coaches.
The sport also is more advanced from a technological standpoint.
"I'm a big golfer so here's the way I look at it: The (golf) equipment I used 40 years ago, people would laugh at it now," Millard West coach Don Brummer said. "I think these bats are so much better. The technology is so much better and we're throwing from 43 feet, and there's so much specialization now. These kids go to hitting coaches. The hitters are better, but I do think the bat technology, I just think it has changed the game."
Low-scoring games are becoming fewer and fewer. Twenty-four games this season involving Class A teams featured a combined four runs or less, and it was 19 in 2018. In 2009, when the pitchers threw from 40 feet away, that number was 112.
Lincoln Southwest is averaging 9.9 runs per game this year, Lincoln North Star is averaging 9.0 and Papio is averaging 8.8. Auburn recently hit its 36th homer of the season — a Class C single-season record.
Many coaches believe it's great for the game. More offense and home runs invites more people to watch the sport. Television ratings from the Women's College World Series in recent years reflect that.
"Some people can say the pitching is not as good and all that kind of stuff. I don't really believe that," Papio coach Todd Petersen said. "Jordyn Bahl is a unique situation, but I think there are a lot of other kids that are decent just like any other year.
"If you took these pitchers and put them at 40 feet, I don't know, I don't think we'd be having this conversation."
Pitchers like Bahl (0.06 ERA) and Papio teammate Bailee Lampman (0.96), Wayne's Tori Kniesche (0.35), Elkhorn's Syd Nuismer (2.16), Omaha Marian's Maddia Groff (1.66) and Gretna's Grace Buffington (2.79) have held their own against many of the state's potent offensive attacks. In fact, Bahl is piecing together one of the most dominating seasons in state history, and Kniesche recently went over 400 strikeouts — a Class B record — for the season.
Petersen said he thinks its part of a cycle, and maybe the pitching will catch up a little over time. No, that doesn't mean a return of 1-0 or 2-1 scores.
The bats are changing. The hitters are changing. The plate approach is changing. But some things haven't changed.
"One thing that's always true is the way Ted Williams swung the bat was productive and there was just certain things about that swing that made it work," Lytle said. "As you come along and through time, and you look at whether it's baseball or softball, the good hitters, there's always certain part of their swings that are the same no matter what. Whether you're talking about launch angles or this phase or that phase, gimmicks come and gimmicks go.
"The fundamentals of being a good hitter never change."