'We're not going to stop until the end:' LPX softball sees another sign of progress in doubleheader split with Norfolk

“I think it’s just seniors stepping up,” Kruger said of Just’s recent run of strong starts. “She’s a senior and she wants the season to end well, so she’s working hard.”

Alisha Huber’s (another senior) run-scoring double in the first inning highlighted a two-run head start for the Bolts.

Norfolk peppered the field to the tune of 17 hits in the nightcap. Sophomore Miley Wichman had a pair of doubles and senior Ryllee Hoppe had three hits, including a three-run blast to center field.

Like Pius X, Norfolk has shown it can beat good teams. The Panthers (20-12), who start four to five sophomores as well as a freshman behind the plate, opened the season with a win against No. 3 Lincoln Southwest, and they nearly swept East a week ago.

“Us as coaches we tell them every day, we can play with anybody,” Norfolk coach Derek Siedschlag said. “We played a lot of pretty good teams.

“We’re right there with all the top teams and we just need to keep getting better every day and be more consistent. That’s our word.”