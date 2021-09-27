'We're not going to stop until the end:' LPX softball sees another sign of progress in doubleheader split with Norfolk

A young Lincoln Pius X softball team encountered rocky seasons in 2019 and 2020, but there were signs of growth.
None were bigger than a victory against a rated Lincoln North Star in the district tournament round.
A year later, the Thunderbolts continue to move forward. They knocked off No. 2 Lincoln East last week, showed well at the Southeast Invitational and edged ratings contender Norfolk 2-1 in Game 1 of a doubleheader Monday evening at Doris Bair Complex.
Norfolk’s offense woke up in Game 2 en route to a 16-4 victory in four innings.
It’s a setback the Thunderbolts will look to learn from as they head into this weekend’s Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. Pius X (15-18) has lost 18 times this season, but 13 losses are to rated teams.
“This team is still going to work hard and we’re not going to stop until the end,” Pius X coach Christy Kruger said. “Hopefully that is in our favor and we’ll move forward.”
The Thunderbolts opened eyes last week with a 2-1 win against Lincoln East (East won the second game 2-1). Senior Elli Just shut down a dangerous Spartan lineup in the win.
The right-handed pitcher carried that into Monday, limiting the Panthers to six hits in a complete-game victory. Norfolk had runners on second and third with no outs in the sixth inning, but Just limited the damage to one run.
“I think it’s just seniors stepping up,” Kruger said of Just’s recent run of strong starts. “She’s a senior and she wants the season to end well, so she’s working hard.”
Alisha Huber’s (another senior) run-scoring double in the first inning highlighted a two-run head start for the Bolts.
Norfolk peppered the field to the tune of 17 hits in the nightcap. Sophomore Miley Wichman had a pair of doubles and senior Ryllee Hoppe had three hits, including a three-run blast to center field.
Like Pius X, Norfolk has shown it can beat good teams. The Panthers (20-12), who start four to five sophomores as well as a freshman behind the plate, opened the season with a win against No. 3 Lincoln Southwest, and they nearly swept East a week ago.
“Us as coaches we tell them every day, we can play with anybody,” Norfolk coach Derek Siedschlag said. “We played a lot of pretty good teams.
“We’re right there with all the top teams and we just need to keep getting better every day and be more consistent. That’s our word.”
Pius X finished 11-25 last year, and eight seniors wanted to help the Thunderbolts make a leap this year. Last week’s win against East was significant in showing progress. A win ignited by back-to-back homers against Class B Norris two weeks ago showed that, too.
“I feel that it shows the girls what we’re capable of,” Kruger said. “Even tonight, this (Norfolk) is a good team and splitting with them is better than 0-2, and I think it does show the girls who we can play with and hang with.”
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.