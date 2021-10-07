'We still have more that we can become:' Lincoln East rallies for a program first, but isn't satisfied yet

“I think East has got something special.”

For the second straight day, the Spartans had to rally past a stingy Fremont (29-13) team that has one of the state’s top two players in Ella Cooper. Fremont had a 5-3 advantage, but Adams changed that with one swing. Her 21st homer of the season, a two-run blast, tied the game at 5-5 in the fifth inning.

Morgan Adams tied the game. Her sister Madison untied it with a run-scoring hit in the bottom of the sixth.

“Honestly, I might have liked that better than my home run,” said Morgan Adams, who had two hits and three RBIs.

Bussey limited Fremont to one run on three hits while striking out five in three innings of relief.

“She gave us exactly what I expected her to,” Kingery said. “That's what she's given to us all year.”

East rebounded nicely from three losses against Lincoln Southwest last week, but the Spartans are not looking back. The third part of their season was to begin Friday, Kingery told the girls in the huddle afterward.

That still left time for the Spartans and their nine seniors to enjoy Thursday’s district title. And some delicious cookies.