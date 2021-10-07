'We still have more that we can become:' Lincoln East rallies for a program first, but isn't satisfied yet

This year’s Lincoln East softball team now has something it owns all to itself.
For the first time in program history, the Spartans are heading to the state tournament in back-to-back seasons. A 7-5 victory against Fremont in Thursday’s A-4 district final at Doris Bair Complex — another East rally against the Tigers — sealed it.
The Spartans celebrated with pictures and cookies from one of the players’ parents. But these Spartans believe there is more out there for them.
“I don’t even have words to describe it,” East junior pitcher Jordan Bussey said. “It just shows how well we work together as a team. I mean, we still have more that we can become. We’re never done getting better and striving to be the best we can be.”
Last year, Lincoln East (31-8) defeated Millard South in dramatic fashion in the district final to earn its first state berth in three years. The Spartans wanted to be at state. That was the hope, coach Lance Kingery said, and they went 1-2 in Hastings.
This year’s team, built on a formidable lineup and a veteran pitching staff highlighted by Bussey and senior Campbell Petrick, has bigger goals in mind.
“We’ve got just as good a chance as anybody,” said senior Morgan Adams, who had another big part in an East victory. “I think we can play with anybody if we’re playing at our best.
“I think East has got something special.”
For the second straight day, the Spartans had to rally past a stingy Fremont (29-13) team that has one of the state’s top two players in Ella Cooper. Fremont had a 5-3 advantage, but Adams changed that with one swing. Her 21st homer of the season, a two-run blast, tied the game at 5-5 in the fifth inning.
Morgan Adams tied the game. Her sister Madison untied it with a run-scoring hit in the bottom of the sixth.
“Honestly, I might have liked that better than my home run,” said Morgan Adams, who had two hits and three RBIs.
Bussey limited Fremont to one run on three hits while striking out five in three innings of relief.
“She gave us exactly what I expected her to,” Kingery said. “That's what she's given to us all year.”
East rebounded nicely from three losses against Lincoln Southwest last week, but the Spartans are not looking back. The third part of their season was to begin Friday, Kingery told the girls in the huddle afterward.
That still left time for the Spartans and their nine seniors to enjoy Thursday’s district title. And some delicious cookies.
“That's just a testament to these kids,” Kingery said. “People always like to tell coaches, 'Hey you did a great job,' but the reality is this is the kids' spot. We're just kind of the eye candy on the side over there that gets to wave them home, but this is what it's about is what these guys are willing to sacrifice and do.
“They deserved 100% of all the credit.”
Around the city
No. 10 Elkhorn South defeated Lincoln Northeast 9-5 in an A-6 elimination game, ending the Rockets' season at 13-30. Mattee Fry had three hits, including a homer, for Northeast.
Lincoln Southeast's season came to a close following a 10-2 loss to No. 9 Norfolk in an A-3 elimination game. Ava Borgman and Emerson Waldow combined for six RBIs for the Panthers, who defeated No. 4 Omaha Marian twice later in the day to clinch a state berth.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.